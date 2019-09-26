Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OAS Organization of American States : President of Colombia is Designated President Emeritus of the Private Sector of the Americas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

Photonews


President of Colombia is Designated President Emeritus of the Private Sector of the Americas


September 26, 2019

Photo: OAS

The Forum of the Private Sector of the Americas and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, today appointed the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, President Emeritus of the Private Sector of the Americas, during a ceremony in the headquarters of the hemispheric institution in Washington, DC.

President Duque expressed his gratitude for the distinction and proposed that the OAS should adopt an Inter-American Business Charter. 'A Charter that promotes and defends private initiative and that can be accompanied by other instruments of the Inter-American system so that we protect the hearts of our citizens and promote their creativity, their ingenuity, their diligence, the possibility of seeing growth and more companies throughout the hemisphere,' said President Duque.

Secretary General Almagro highlighted the work of the Colombian President to give the private sector a key space in the development of his country's economy. 'The reality of our hemisphere shows us that the better the democratic institutions work, the better the situation of political participation of the people, the better the conditions of economic growth and production and the better the conditions for access to rights and development of our peoples,' said Secretary General Almagro.

'Without the capabilities of the private sector, it is impossible for us to have better working conditions, more innovative jobs and better pay, and without work there are no conditions of equality. These virtuous circles are what we have to feed and that is why we honor the promotion of President Duque of these efforts,' said Almagro.

For his part, the head of the Advisory Board of the Private Sector of the Americas, Eduardo Eurnekian, said that the appointment of President Duque as President Emeritus, was decided because the business sector shares his vision of the future. Eurnekian added that Duque is in a position to lead the countries of the Americas to take 'the necessary steps to integrate ourselves into the world of the future, which is based on progress and technology.'

Finally, the Senior Special Advisor to Secretary General Almagro, Gustavo Cinosi, recalled that on June 25, in the framework of the OAS General Assembly in Medellin, the Private Sector of the Americas met. 'Among the conclusions of that meeting, it was agreed that synergy should be given to the public and private sector in order to achieve economic integration through multilateralism and innovation.'

Reference: FNE-97595

Disclaimer

OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
06:48pU.S.-China trade negotiations set to resume on Oct. 10 - CNBC
RE
06:44pGM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain
RE
06:43pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : President of Colombia is Designated President Emeritus of the Private Sector of the Americas
PU
06:42pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
06:39pAmazon sued for marketing charcoal produced on land seized by Cuba in 1960s
RE
06:32pQuad/Graphics pays $9.9 million to settle U.S. bribery, sanctions charges
RE
06:23pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : UNDP renew partnership to better deliver on the 2030 Agenda
PU
06:23pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Mobilizing technologies, innovations, knowledge and expertise to reshape food systems
PU
06:23pINDONESIA : Scaling Up Geothermal Energy by Reducing Exploration Risks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
2IDEX CORPORATION : IDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
3SAMSUNG BIOEPIS : Announces Phase 3 Results of SB8, Bevacizumab Biosimilar Candidate, at the European Socie..
4BANCO BRADESCO : BANCO BRADESCO : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.
5RESECURITY : Experts To Attend GovWare 2019 in Singapore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group