Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OAS Organization of American States : to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Photonews


OAS to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas


May 24, 2019

Photo: OAS

The Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL) of the Organization of American States (OAS), Telefónica, and Fundación ProFuturo today signed two agreements to promote digital inclusion and education in the region, as part of the commitments made in the framework of the TIC 2030 Alliance.

The agreement signed with ProFuturo is focused on digital education in Guyana, where 5,435 primary school students and 449 teachers in the country will have access to interactive content and materials to improve their learning experiences. This agreement is part of the first edition of the Program in the Caribbean, in which the OAS is a strategic partner, and which will benefit more than 23,000 children in The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Guyana and Jamaica.

During the same event, Telefónica signed its Adhesion to the Rural Women's Alliance, an initiative promoted by CITEL and other organizations, focused on reducing the digital and gender gap in rural areas, through information and communication technologies (ICTs) and the inclusion of women in the digital economy.
The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said 'education through ICTs is a powerful instrument to reduce inequality and enable sustainable development.'

The Minister of Education of Guyana, Nicolette Henry, emphasized that 'we need solutions and many of these are related to ICTs and learning, that is why this morning I want to thank the OAS and ProFuturo for collaborating with Guyana in this initiative, which it will not only benefit the people of Guyana and their rural communities but also other Caribbean countries.'

For her part, the Director General of ProFuturo, Sofía Fernández de Mesa, said that digital education 'is key to achieving an education that moves from traditional models to active learning models where children learn to learn.'

Reference: FNE-96653

Disclaimer

OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pCURRENCIES : Theresa May's Resignation Is Not Good News For British Pound, Say Analysts
DJ
03:59pU.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation
DJ
03:54pBRITISH COLUMBIA CANNOT REGULATE TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE OIL FLOWS : court
RE
03:53pGlobal stocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips
RE
03:53pOil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
03:47pOil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
03:44pFACEBOOK : plans cryptocurrency launch next year
AQ
03:42pStocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips
RE
03:23pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About