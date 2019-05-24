OAS Organization of American States : to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas

Photonews

OAS to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas

Photo: OAS

May 24, 2019

The Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL) of the Organization of American States (OAS), Telefónica, and Fundación ProFuturo today signed two agreements to promote digital inclusion and education in the region, as part of the commitments made in the framework of the TIC 2030 Alliance.

The agreement signed with ProFuturo is focused on digital education in Guyana, where 5,435 primary school students and 449 teachers in the country will have access to interactive content and materials to improve their learning experiences. This agreement is part of the first edition of the Program in the Caribbean, in which the OAS is a strategic partner, and which will benefit more than 23,000 children in The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Guyana and Jamaica.

During the same event, Telefónica signed its Adhesion to the Rural Women's Alliance, an initiative promoted by CITEL and other organizations, focused on reducing the digital and gender gap in rural areas, through information and communication technologies (ICTs) and the inclusion of women in the digital economy.

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said 'education through ICTs is a powerful instrument to reduce inequality and enable sustainable development.'

The Minister of Education of Guyana, Nicolette Henry, emphasized that 'we need solutions and many of these are related to ICTs and learning, that is why this morning I want to thank the OAS and ProFuturo for collaborating with Guyana in this initiative, which it will not only benefit the people of Guyana and their rural communities but also other Caribbean countries.'

For her part, the Director General of ProFuturo, Sofía Fernández de Mesa, said that digital education 'is key to achieving an education that moves from traditional models to active learning models where children learn to learn.'

