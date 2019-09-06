Log in
OASM, EGBN & MMM - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions

09/06/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) 
Class Period: October 23, 2015 - July 9, 2019
Deadline: September 27, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/oasm
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oasmia engaged in improper related-party transactions with Alceco International S.A. and Ardenia Investment LTD, which were controlled by Defendant Aleksov and his former father-in-law; (2) due to those transactions, millions of Swedish kronor were not accounted for in Oasmia's books; (3) transactions concerning Oasmia's patents were also "carried out in a doubtful way;" and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, defendants' statements about Oasmia's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) 
Class Period: March 2, 2015 - July 17, 2019
Deadline: September 27, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/egbn
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eagle's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (2) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for Eagle to undertake its own internal investigations; and (3) as a result, Eagle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) 
Class Period: February 9, 2017 - May 28, 2019
Deadline: September 27, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mmm
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3M’s vast internal evidence dating back decades confirmed that man-made chemicals or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (2) 3M had a long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; (3) 3M had significant legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS; and (4) as a result, 3M’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
