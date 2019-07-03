OBA Inducts 62-Year Banking Veteran Edgar B. Martin into Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame

The Oregon Bankers Association (OBA) inducted Edgar B. “Ed” Martin, former chairman, president and CEO of Willamette Valley Bank, into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame during OBA’s 114th Anniversary Convention held June 25 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Induction into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed peer-to-peer within the Oregon banking community. It recognizes the outstanding contributions inductees have made to the Oregon banking industry, to the OBA, and to the communities in which they live and work.

Martin is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College in Portland where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1962. Five years prior, he got his start in banking through a work-college training program offered by United States National Bank of Portland, allowing students to alternate work years and study years over a six-year period. Martin spent this time at the historic Ladd and Bush branch in Salem, after which he stayed on for many years.

Martin went on to enjoy a 62-year banking career, the past 20 of which were with Willamette Valley Bank headquartered in Salem. Martin started with the bank as its first president and CEO when it was founded in 2000 by local business people. Upon retiring as the bank’s CEO after nine years, Martin became chairman of the board and served in that position until earlier this year.

Between his time at U.S. National and Willamette Valley Bank, Martin spent several years at what was then Commercial Bank, serving for a period as president.

Current Willamette Valley Bank Chair Joe Minniti, one of the bank’s founding directors, lauded him for his tremendous banking insight and willingness to always go the extra mile, noting how many people have benefited from his “constructive leadership, thoughtful advice and warm heart.”

Current Willamette Valley Bank President Ryan Dempster expressed his admiration for Martin, stating that his “long and illustrious career was dedicated to advancing the industry and investing in the Salem community.”

Martin has been heavily engaged in the Salem community throughout his life. During his career, Martin was an outstanding member and contributor to the Oregon Bankers Association. He served on the OBA’s Lending Committee, BankPAC Trustees Board, and on the Board of Directors of OBA’s subsidiary now known as Synergy by Association. He was also a member of the Network for Affordable Housing Board of Directors, an important partner of the OBA.

In commenting about Martin’s induction into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame, OBA President and CEO Linda Navarro said, “We are lucky Ed has dedicated 62 years of his professional life to the Oregon banking community. He has been instrumental in advancing great banks, outstanding bankers, the Salem community, and the OBA. His legacy is substantial and lasting. What a privilege it is to celebrate Ed and induct him into the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame, our association’s most prestigious honor.”

Since its creation in 1987, the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame has inducted 79 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Oregon banking community and the communities they serve.

