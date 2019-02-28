OBIO : Announces Successful 2019 Niagara Investment Summit

OBIO® (Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization) is proud
to announce the success of the 2019 Niagara Investment Summit on
February 20-22, 2019.
The 2019 Niagara Investment Summit featured over 30 of Canada’s most
promising innovative health science companies and more than 30 US and
global investors and VCs who engaged through company presentations,
panel discussions and keynote presentations.
“OBIO is excited to celebrate the success of the 2019 Niagara Investment
Summit,” said Gail Garland, President and CEO of OBIO. “The Summit
demonstrated the incredible quality of Canadian health science companies
and their leading-edge technologies. Connecting Canadian companies and
global investors in a unique, curated environment will develop the
partnerships that ensure we build the integrated health science economy
that Canada deserves.”
Over three days in Niagara-on-the-Lake, OBIO’s 2019 Niagara Investment
Summit created 165 investor introductions for attending companies with
global VCs and investors from firms like ARCH Venture Partners and
Forbion Capital Partners.
“The OBIO 2019 Niagara Investment Summit was a unique opportunity to
come to Canada and see leading-edge Canadian health science companies
and technologies,” said Sean Kendall of ARCH Venture Partners. “The
quality of Canadian companies was outstanding and represents a real
opportunity for US investors. I look forward to returning and seeing
more of what Canada has to offer.”
“Being Canadian but coming from a firm based in Europe, it is very
exciting to see the high quality deal flow available in Canada,” said
Antoine Boulanger of Forbion Capital Partners. “I look forward to coming
back to stay on top of the incredible technologies and innovative
companies that are being developed here.”
Canadian health science companies that presented at the 2019 Niagara
Investment Summit spanned the continuum of therapeutic, medical device,
diagnostic and digital health technologies.
“As an early stage company in the gene therapy space, having the
opportunity to get an audience with global investors of the calibre that
attended the OBIO 2019 Niagara Investment Summit is incredibly
valuable,” said Roderick Slavcev, Founder and CSO of Mediphage
Bioceuticals. “We're confident this and future OBIO events will bring us
closer to our fundraising targets as we develop leading personalized
genetic medicine. We are looking forward to further conversations and to
the next investor event organized by OBIO.”
Partner organizations from across Canada supported the 2019 Niagara
Investment Summit and brought their experience and some early stage
companies to the Summit to gain early traction with investors and
connect with later-stage companies.
“One of the biggest challenges for research institutions is to think
globally from the outset and the OBIO 2019 Niagara Investment Summit was
an incredible way of developing that competency,” said Gay Yuyitung,
Executive Director of McMaster Industry Liaison Office (MILO). “The
cross-pollination between early-stage companies and Series A and B
companies, as well as feedback from leading global investors is what
will help companies coming out of Canadian research institutions to grow
and scale.”
The 2019 Niagara Investment Summit is supported by our sponsors – Norton
Rose Fulbright, Amgen, the Cardiac Arrythmia Network of Canada (CANet)
and Ontario Genomics – and partners - Centre for the Commercialization
of Antibodies and Biologics (CCAB), McMaster University, Ontario
Institute for Regenerative Medicine (OIRM), Ontario Brain Institute
(OBI), Ryerson University Biomedical Zone, the University of Toronto,
the University of Waterloo, Velocity and the Waterloo Institute for
Nanotechnology.
The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®)
founded in 2009, is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization
engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to
further the commercialization of Ontario’s human health technologies
positioning Ontario as a leader in the international marketplace. OBIO
advances this goal through collaborative partnerships with industry, the
investment community, academia, the health system and government.
For more information please visit www.obio.ca
and follow OBIO on Twitter @OBIOscience.
