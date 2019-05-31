Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OBIO Proud to Announce Launch of the OBIO Talent Toolkit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 10:50am EDT

The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) announced the launch of its latest publication, "OBIO Talent Toolkit: Health to Business Bridge Program Guide."

Composed of a series of four guides, the OBIO Talent Toolkit stems from the success of the OBIO Health to Business Bridge (H2BB™) program which addresses an expressed need for more talent in the health science industry.

The OBIO Talent Toolkit includes custom guides to ensure success for all H2BB program participants: Early Career Talent, Supervisor, Employer and, exceptional to H2BB, the Subject Matter Expert Advisor.

OBIO H2BB is a unique work-based learning program that has built a pool of job ready graduates for the health science industry via a collaboration between industry and academia that delivers an internship program for students and recent graduates interested in acquiring health science specific business development capabilities.

The program was developed in response to expressed needs from industry stakeholders and offers candidate screening, subject matter expert advisors assigned to each new hire, databases and other support tools, workshops, networking and community. Since OBIO H2BB was launched in 2017, over 90% of the more than 100 individuals OBIO has placed are employed in highly skilled, full-time positions and 100% of H2BB program graduates are employed in the field they were educated in.

Canada’s success in the global health technology market will be dependent on our ability to develop and retain highly specialized talent. The 2018 Health/Biosciences Economic Strategy Roundtable has identified skills and talent as one of four key priority themes for positioning Canada as a global leader in the health science industry and in healthcare. It also identified a shortage of “job-ready” graduates which OBIO H2BB addresses through a three-step process:

  • Assess gaps and specific needs of industry, talent and academia
  • Use data to develop, deliver and evaluate customized programs addressing identified needs and incorporating global best practices
  • Create alignment across stakeholders so that each player develops the capacity to excel in building job readiness

While many organizations focus on one of these requirements, OBIO is the only organization with 10 years of experience delivering all three components: needs assessment, programming and evaluation and stakeholder engagement. OBIO also has deep experience developing talent other than recent graduates, including CEO and other management training, that is equipped to address the unique challenges of the health science industry (raising capital, product development, regulatory, reimbursement) as they relate to various industry subsectors (biopharma, medical devices, IVD, digital health).

The OBIO Talent Toolkit was designed to accelerate awareness, uptake and engagement and to create alignment among participating company staff, early career talent, external advisors and academic partners. The success of the H2BB experience requires a well aligned team comprised of the early career talent, their supervisor, the employer and, in the unique case of H2BB, the external subject matter expert advisor.

To read and download the ‘OBIO Talent Toolkit’ and utilize it at your own organization, please click here.

The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) founded in 2009, is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of Ontario’s human health technologies positioning Ontario as a leader in the international marketplace. OBIO advances this goal through collaborative partnerships with industry, the investment community, academia, the health system and government.

For more information, please visit obio.ca and follow OBIO on Twitter, @OBIOscience.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aFANTASIA : Supplemental announcement
PU
11:14aUPDATE : Top Global Food Manufacturers Rely on JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
GL
11:13aGENERAL DYNAMICS : HHS Awards General Dynamics Artificial Intelligence Contract; GDIT will utilize advanced technologies to support HHS' modernization efforts.
AQ
11:13aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Successfully Completes First Stage Test for OmegA Rocket; OmegA on track to support certification launch in 2021
AQ
11:13aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : NEXA continues to strengthen its footprint in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Sold over 24,000 units in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; NEXA's flagship S-Cross has recorded an 89% growth clocking over 6000 unit sales
AQ
11:13aGENERAL MOTORS : GM to Invest $24 Million to Expand Full Size Truck Production at Indiana Plant; Since 2015, GM has invested more than $1.2 Billion at Fort Wayne Assembly U.S. Manufacturing Investments Top $23 Billion in Last Decade
AQ
11:13aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Finishes Environmental Test on NASA's Webb Telescope; Spacecraft element successfully endures extreme temperatures in thermal vacuum
AQ
11:13aTENNECO INC. (TICKER : TEN, exchange: New York Stock Exchange): TENNECO RECOGNIZED BY GENERAL MOTORS AS A 2018 SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR WINNER
AQ
11:13aBEST OF BEST : U.S. Veterans Magazine Names DynCorp International to 2019 Best of Best Lists for Top Veteran-Friendly Companies and Top Supplier Diversity Programs
AQ
11:13aKAMAZ : State duma deputies appreciated the electric bus of kamaz
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About