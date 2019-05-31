OBIO Proud to Announce Launch of the OBIO Talent Toolkit

The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®)
announced the launch of its latest publication, "OBIO Talent
Toolkit: Health to Business Bridge Program Guide."
Composed of a series of four guides, the OBIO Talent Toolkit stems from
the success of the OBIO Health to Business Bridge (H2BB™) program which
addresses an expressed need for more talent in the health science
industry.
The OBIO Talent Toolkit includes custom guides to ensure success for all
H2BB program participants: Early Career Talent, Supervisor, Employer
and, exceptional to H2BB, the Subject Matter Expert Advisor.
OBIO H2BB is a unique work-based learning program that has built a pool
of job ready graduates for the health science industry via a
collaboration between industry and academia that delivers an internship
program for students and recent graduates interested in acquiring health
science specific business development capabilities.
The program was developed in response to expressed needs from industry
stakeholders and offers candidate screening, subject matter expert
advisors assigned to each new hire, databases and other support tools,
workshops, networking and community. Since OBIO H2BB was launched in
2017, over 90% of the more than 100 individuals OBIO has placed are
employed in highly skilled, full-time positions and 100% of H2BB program
graduates are employed in the field they were educated in.
Canada’s success in the global health technology market will be
dependent on our ability to develop and retain highly specialized
talent. The 2018 Health/Biosciences Economic Strategy Roundtable has
identified skills and talent as one of four key priority themes for
positioning Canada as a global leader in the health science industry and
in healthcare. It also identified a shortage of “job-ready” graduates
which OBIO H2BB addresses through a three-step process:
-
Assess gaps and specific needs of industry, talent and academia
-
Use data to develop, deliver and evaluate customized programs addressing
identified needs and incorporating global best practices
-
Create alignment across stakeholders so that each player
develops the capacity to excel in building job readiness
While many organizations focus on one of these requirements, OBIO is the
only organization with 10 years of experience delivering all three
components: needs assessment, programming and evaluation and stakeholder
engagement. OBIO also has deep experience developing talent other than
recent graduates, including CEO and other management training, that is
equipped to address the unique challenges of the health science industry
(raising capital, product development, regulatory, reimbursement) as
they relate to various industry subsectors (biopharma, medical devices,
IVD, digital health).
The OBIO Talent Toolkit was designed to accelerate awareness, uptake and
engagement and to create alignment among participating company staff,
early career talent, external advisors and academic partners. The
success of the H2BB experience requires a well aligned team comprised of
the early career talent, their supervisor, the employer and, in the
unique case of H2BB, the external subject matter expert advisor.
To read and download the ‘OBIO Talent Toolkit’ and utilize it at your
own organization, please click here.
The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) founded
in 2009, is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization engaged in
strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the
commercialization of Ontario’s human health technologies positioning
Ontario as a leader in the international marketplace. OBIO advances this
goal through collaborative partnerships with industry, the investment
community, academia, the health system and government.
For more information, please visit obio.ca and
follow OBIO on Twitter, @OBIOscience.
