OBIO Proud to Announce Launch of the OBIO Talent Toolkit

The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) announced the launch of its latest publication, "OBIO Talent Toolkit: Health to Business Bridge Program Guide."

Composed of a series of four guides, the OBIO Talent Toolkit stems from the success of the OBIO Health to Business Bridge (H2BB™) program which addresses an expressed need for more talent in the health science industry.

The OBIO Talent Toolkit includes custom guides to ensure success for all H2BB program participants: Early Career Talent, Supervisor, Employer and, exceptional to H2BB, the Subject Matter Expert Advisor.

OBIO H2BB is a unique work-based learning program that has built a pool of job ready graduates for the health science industry via a collaboration between industry and academia that delivers an internship program for students and recent graduates interested in acquiring health science specific business development capabilities.

The program was developed in response to expressed needs from industry stakeholders and offers candidate screening, subject matter expert advisors assigned to each new hire, databases and other support tools, workshops, networking and community. Since OBIO H2BB was launched in 2017, over 90% of the more than 100 individuals OBIO has placed are employed in highly skilled, full-time positions and 100% of H2BB program graduates are employed in the field they were educated in.

Canada’s success in the global health technology market will be dependent on our ability to develop and retain highly specialized talent. The 2018 Health/Biosciences Economic Strategy Roundtable has identified skills and talent as one of four key priority themes for positioning Canada as a global leader in the health science industry and in healthcare. It also identified a shortage of “job-ready” graduates which OBIO H2BB addresses through a three-step process:

Assess gaps and specific needs of industry, talent and academia

of industry, talent and academia Use data to develop, deliver and evaluate customized programs addressing identified needs and incorporating global best practices

addressing identified needs and incorporating global best practices Create alignment across stakeholders so that each player develops the capacity to excel in building job readiness

While many organizations focus on one of these requirements, OBIO is the only organization with 10 years of experience delivering all three components: needs assessment, programming and evaluation and stakeholder engagement. OBIO also has deep experience developing talent other than recent graduates, including CEO and other management training, that is equipped to address the unique challenges of the health science industry (raising capital, product development, regulatory, reimbursement) as they relate to various industry subsectors (biopharma, medical devices, IVD, digital health).

The OBIO Talent Toolkit was designed to accelerate awareness, uptake and engagement and to create alignment among participating company staff, early career talent, external advisors and academic partners. The success of the H2BB experience requires a well aligned team comprised of the early career talent, their supervisor, the employer and, in the unique case of H2BB, the external subject matter expert advisor.

To read and download the ‘OBIO Talent Toolkit’ and utilize it at your own organization, please click here.

The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) founded in 2009, is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of Ontario’s human health technologies positioning Ontario as a leader in the international marketplace. OBIO advances this goal through collaborative partnerships with industry, the investment community, academia, the health system and government.

