OBJ : 28 August 2018 / Investor Conference Call

OBJ RELEASE

28 August 2018

Investor Conference Call

OBJ Limited (ASX: OBJ) is pleased to advise it will host a conference call for investors and interested parties on Monday 17 September.

The call will feature OBJ Chairman Tony Varano, Managing Director Jeff Edwards and Non-Executive Directors Steven Schapera and Cameron Reynolds.

Call details

Australia: Monday 17 September (AEST - 4pm)

(ACST - 3:30pm) (AWST - 2pm)

USA/Canada: Sunday 16 September / Monday 17 September (Pacific daylight time - 11pm Sunday)

(Central daylight time - 1am Monday) (Eastern daylight time - 2am Monday)

UK: Monday 17 September

(British summer time - 7am)

Conference ID: 544152

Directors

Dial in numbers:

Mr Antonio Varano Mr Steven Schapera Mr Jeffrey Edwards Mr Cameron Reynolds Dr Chris Quirk

Australia: 1800 558 698

Australia alternate: +61 2 9007 3187

Hong Kong: 800 966 806

Singapore: 800 101 2785

Canada: 1855 8811 339

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

Company Secretary Mr John Palermo

United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the live question and answer session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

Registered Office: 284 Oxford Street Leederville

Western Australia 6007

Tel: +61 8 9443 3011www.obj.com.auABN: 72 056 482 636

For more information: Matthew Wright matt@nwrcommunications.com.au Phone: +61 451 896 420