OBJ : 28 August 2018 / Investor Conference Call

28 August 2018
Investor Conference Call
OBJ Limited (ASX: OBJ) is pleased to advise it will host a conference call for investors and interested parties on Monday 17 September.
The call will feature OBJ Chairman Tony Varano, Managing Director Jeff Edwards and Non-Executive Directors Steven Schapera and Cameron Reynolds.
Call details
Australia: Monday 17 September (AEST - 4pm)
(ACST - 3:30pm) (AWST - 2pm)
USA/Canada: Sunday 16 September / Monday 17 September (Pacific daylight time - 11pm Sunday)
(Central daylight time - 1am Monday) (Eastern daylight time - 2am Monday)
UK: Monday 17 September
(British summer time - 7am)
Conference ID: 544152
Dial in numbers:
Australia: 1800 558 698
Australia alternate: +61 2 9007 3187
Hong Kong: 800 966 806
Singapore: 800 101 2785
Canada: 1855 8811 339
New Zealand: 0800 453 055
United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245
United States: 1855 8811 339
In order to ask a question during the live question and answer session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.
For more information: Matthew Wright matt@nwrcommunications.com.au Phone: +61 451 896 420
