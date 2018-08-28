Log in
OBJ : 28 August 2018 / Investor Conference Call

08/28/2018 | 06:08am CEST

OBJ RELEASE

28 August 2018

Investor Conference Call

OBJ Limited (ASX: OBJ) is pleased to advise it will host a conference call for investors and interested parties on Monday 17 September.

The call will feature OBJ Chairman Tony Varano, Managing Director Jeff Edwards and Non-Executive Directors Steven Schapera and Cameron Reynolds.

Call details

Australia: Monday 17 September (AEST - 4pm)

(ACST - 3:30pm) (AWST - 2pm)

USA/Canada: Sunday 16 September / Monday 17 September (Pacific daylight time - 11pm Sunday)

(Central daylight time - 1am Monday) (Eastern daylight time - 2am Monday)

UK: Monday 17 September

(British summer time - 7am)

Conference ID: 544152

Directors

Dial in numbers:

Mr Antonio Varano Mr Steven Schapera Mr Jeffrey Edwards Mr Cameron Reynolds Dr Chris Quirk

Australia: 1800 558 698

Australia alternate: +61 2 9007 3187

Hong Kong: 800 966 806

Singapore: 800 101 2785

Canada: 1855 8811 339

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

Company Secretary Mr John Palermo

United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the live question and answer session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

Registered Office: 284 Oxford Street Leederville

Western Australia 6007

Tel: +61 8 9443 3011www.obj.com.auABN: 72 056 482 636

For more information: Matthew Wright matt@nwrcommunications.com.au Phone: +61 451 896 420

Disclaimer

OBJ Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:06:02 UTC
