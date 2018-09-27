Log in
OC Rehab Center Offers Specialty Drug Detox Programs

09/27/2018 | 01:32am CEST

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2018 / Lighthouse Treatment Center, a nationally regarded drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Orange County, California, now features specialty detoxification programs for a number of specific substances.

"Detox from drugs or alcohol is the first step into a new life of recovery," said Peter J. Davidson, COO of Lighthouse. "By offering these new specialized detoxification tracks we believe we're providing the best possible chance for people to get and stay clean and sober."

Detox or detoxification is the process of safely and systematically withdrawing from a substance such as drugs or alcohol. Nearly any substance that creates drug seeking behavior, chemical dependence, and addiction has a withdrawal phase. But some substances require specialized detoxification protocols in order to safely and comfortably withdraw from use of that particular drug. In fact, one of the primary reasons many people fail in achieving sustained recovery from these substances is the difficulty of the initial detox process.

Lighthouse Treatment Center now offers specialized detox programs for several of these classes of substances including:

Alcohol is one of the most commonly abused substances in the world, with an estimated 14 million people abusing it in the United States alone. Alcohol detox is also one of the most dangerous and potentially deadly, requiring medical attention and treatment to reduce side-effects and complications.

Heroin is one of the most frequently abused substances in the United States, often used as a replacement for prescription painkillers after users become hooked, and extremely easy to abuse and to become addicted. A focus on social recovery with group and counselor support, as well as medical support when necessary, is designed to get clients through heroin detox and into recovery as quickly and as safely as possible.

Benzodiazepines, which include Xanax, Valium, and other related tranquilizers, are one of the most commonly prescribed classes of drugs in the US. Detoxing from benzodiazepines is uniquely challenging because users are often on them for ongoing mental and physical health problems including anxiety and PTSD.

All detoxification programs take place at the Lighthouse addiction treatment "campus" in Orange County, CA. The detox facilities are newly refurbished with modern interiors, providing a safe and comfortable environment to help clients make it through the difficult detox process. Most people can choose between either a medication assisted detox or a social model detox option.

"We know that detox from drugs or alcohol is never easy for our clients or their families." said Tim Salyer, CEO of Lighthouse. "We hope that by providing these specialty detox programs we can ease the transition into recovery for everyone involved."

All detox team members are selected for their experience, professionalism, education, and commitment to the Lighthouse mission of providing the highest level of care possible for clients. Lighthouse Treatment Center is fully licensed by the State of California, and certified by CARF, the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Contact Lighthouse Treatment Center:

Amber Peck
(949) 531-3955
apeck@lighthousetreatment.com
1310 W Pearl StAnaheim, CA 92801(866) 811-3656

SOURCE: Lighthouse Treatment Center


