OCC : AA+/Stable Rating Reaffirmed By S&P

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today
commented on the reaffirmation of its AA+/Stable rating by Standard &
Poor’s (S&P), which was published on Thursday, December 20.
“S&P’s reaffirmation of OCC’s AA+/Stable rating is very satisfying,”
said John
Davidson, OCC President and Chief Operating Officer. “S&P has
acknowledged the steps we’ve taken this year as a systemically important
financial market utility to continue to deliver operational excellence
to the users of the U.S. equity options and futures markets.
Additionally, we have strong working relationships with our clearing
firms and exchange partners, and a talented workforce. We have cleared
over 5 billion contracts in 2018, an industry record, and did so while
improving our methodologies and technological capabilities.”
In its report, S&P lists OCC’s outlook as stable because of the
“expectation that the company’s recently approved financial safeguard
framework and the implementation of minimum cash clearing fund
requirements will continue to provide substantial protection against
member default, from both a loss-absorbing and liquidity standpoint, in
extreme but plausible market conditions.”
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and
the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under
the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named
2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of
the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central
counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and
trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and
securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available
at www.theocc.com
