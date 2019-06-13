OCC : Announces Four New Senior Leaders

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today
announced the appointment of four new senior leaders, including a new
General Counsel.
“We are very pleased to bring these talented individuals on board,” said
OCC Chief Executive Officer John
Davidson. “These appointments demonstrate OCC’s continued ability to
attract the best talent as we work to stay ahead of risk, foster
innovation and lead the U.S. equity options industry in developing
further efficiencies and growth.”
“As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, OCC works to
ensure confidence in the financial markets and the broader economy,"
said Scot
Warren, OCC Chief Operating Officer. "These additions to OCC’s
management team will help us sustain our resiliency, enhance our
operations, and help us continue to develop innovative technology
solutions to better serve the users of the equity options markets."
Janet Angstadt has been named Executive Vice President and General
Counsel. She will be responsible for the strategic direction of OCC’s
legal programs with a focus on compliance and regulatory requirements.
She will also be a member of OCC’s Management Committee. Most recently,
Angstadt was at Katten Muchin Rosenman, where she was a Partner and
Co-Head of the Chicago Financial Services Practice, with extensive
experience in corporate and securities law. She reports to CEO John
Davidson.
Saqib Jamshed has been named Senior Vice President, Model Risk
Governance. He will be responsible for enhancing OCC’s model risk
management program to ensure appropriate measurement and mitigation of
risk related to OCC’s quantitative models and tools. This includes
liaising with regulatory examiners and other external parties regarding
OCC’s models and risk analytics. Jamshed has over 20 years of experience
as a financial services risk management and technology professional,
most recently with State Street Corporation, as the Director of
Quantitative Risk Analytics – Model Governance. He will report to OCC
Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer John
Fennell.
Pat Hickey has been named Senior Vice President, Product and Business
Development. He will be responsible for the products and services
delivered to OCC’s exchange partners and clearing firms, while also
running competitive analyses to identify opportunities and threats
within OCC’s product and business ecosystems. Hickey has over 20 years
of experience in the options industry, most recently as Head of Market
Structure at Optiver. He reports to Chief Operating Officer Scot Warren.
Sandeep Maira has been named First Vice President, Head of Risk Solution
Delivery and Support. He will maintain OCC’s custom-built software,
ensure that OCC’s evolving Information Technology solutions align with
its business objectives, and drive OCC’s transition to cloud computing.
Maira has over 20 years of experience in financial and technology
innovation, most recently as Global Head of Risk, Compliance and
Financial Regulatory Reporting Technology with BNY Mellon. Prior to that
he was at JPMorgan, as Head of Futures/Options, Clearing and Asset
Management Risk Technology. He will report to Tim Dwyer, OCC’s Senior
Vice President of Strategic Systems.
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and
the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under
the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named
2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and 2018 Clearing
House of the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central
counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and
trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and
securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available
at www.theocc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005575/en/