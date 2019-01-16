OCC : Appoints Chris Isaacson of Cboe Global Markets to Board of Directors

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced
today that Chris
Isaacson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe
Global Markets, Inc., has joined OCC’s Board of Directors as an Exchange
Director. He replaces Edward Tilly, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
and President of Cboe Global Markets, who resigned from OCC’s board
earlier this month.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005574/en/
Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., has joined OCC’s Board of Directors as an Exchange Director. (Photo: Business Wire)
“OCC works diligently in its role as a Systemically Important Financial
Market Utility to clear the path for investors by ensuring confidence in
financial markets and the broader economy,” said Craig
Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Adding
Chris to our board of directors supports OCC’s continued resiliency,
innovation and growth as an industry leader as we work to provide
high-quality, efficient clearing, settlement and risk management
services to market participants.
“Throughout his many years of service on the OCC Board of Directors, Ed
Tilly provided sound guidance and thoughtful leadership to the Board as
a whole, and more specifically, through his work on various board
committees, including becoming the first exchange director on the Risk
Committee. On behalf of the board and management team, I thank Ed for
his efforts on behalf of OCC.”
At Cboe, Isaacson is responsible for running the day-to-day operations
of the company, including oversight of all technology and operations,
risk and information security, the trade desk, infrastructure, data and
analytics, and foreign exchange technology and operations. He holds a
B.S. degree in information systems with a minor in math from Nebraska
Wesleyan University, and an MBA from the University of Nebraska,
Lincoln, where he currently serves on the Advisory Board at the Raikes
School of Computer Science and Management.
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and
the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under
the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named
2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of
the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central
counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and
trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and
securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available
at www.theocc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005574/en/