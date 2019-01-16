OCC : Appoints Chris Isaacson of Cboe Global Markets to Board of Directors

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., has joined OCC’s Board of Directors as an Exchange Director. He replaces Edward Tilly, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Cboe Global Markets, who resigned from OCC’s board earlier this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005574/en/

Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., has joined OCC’s Board of Directors as an Exchange Director. (Photo: Business Wire)

“OCC works diligently in its role as a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility to clear the path for investors by ensuring confidence in financial markets and the broader economy,” said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Adding Chris to our board of directors supports OCC’s continued resiliency, innovation and growth as an industry leader as we work to provide high-quality, efficient clearing, settlement and risk management services to market participants.

“Throughout his many years of service on the OCC Board of Directors, Ed Tilly provided sound guidance and thoughtful leadership to the Board as a whole, and more specifically, through his work on various board committees, including becoming the first exchange director on the Risk Committee. On behalf of the board and management team, I thank Ed for his efforts on behalf of OCC.”

At Cboe, Isaacson is responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the company, including oversight of all technology and operations, risk and information security, the trade desk, infrastructure, data and analytics, and foreign exchange technology and operations. He holds a B.S. degree in information systems with a minor in math from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and an MBA from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, where he currently serves on the Advisory Board at the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005574/en/