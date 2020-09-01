Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCC : August 2020 Total Volume Up 28.7 Percent from a Year Ago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Third highest month ever for U.S. options industry

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that August 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,972,402 contracts– the third highest month on record and up 28.7 percent from August 2019. This also represents the highest August monthly volume in OCC’s history. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through August was 28,466,064 contracts, up 44.7 percent from August 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,784,615, up 30.4 percent from 469,284,227 contracts in August 2019. Equity options cleared contract volume was 582,394,732 contracts, up 39.1 percent from August 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 189,741,870, a 0.7 percent decrease compared to August 2019. Index options volume was 29,389,883, a 41.8 percent decrease from August 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 4,187,787, a 54.9 percent decrease from August 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 253,693 contracts, a 20.8 percent decrease from August 2019.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in August 2020 was $68,733,295,322, a 10.5 percent decrease compared to August 2019. Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 4.3 percent in new loans from August 2019 with 106,592 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

August 2020

Total Contract

Volume

August 2019

Total Contract

Volume

August

Total

Contract %

Change

vs

2019

YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2020

YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2019

% Change

vs

2019

Equity Options

582,394,732

418,770,313

39.1%

26,272,427

17,411,932

50.9%

Index Options

29,389,883

50,513,914

-41.8%

1,939,944

1,940,020

-0.01%

Total Options

611,784,615

469,284,227

30.4%

28,212,371

 

19,351,952

45.8%

Futures

4,187,787

9,277,422

-54.9%

253,693

320,193

-20.8%

Total Volume

615,972,402

478,561,649

28.7%

28,466,064

19,672,145

44.7%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House – Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pNORTECH SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pBOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pSTONE BREWING : Announces Maria Stipp as CEO
PR
04:05pBonterra Initiates Investor Relations Campaign
NE
04:05pAlgonquin Capital Announces Change of Head Office Address
NE
04:04pAdaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:04pGuardant Health to Participate in Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:04pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:04p10x Genomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:03pCAPSTONE TURBINE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5GOLD : Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group