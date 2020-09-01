OCC : August 2020 Total Volume Up 28.7 Percent from a Year Ago

Third highest month ever for U.S. options industry

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that August 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,972,402 contracts– the third highest month on record and up 28.7 percent from August 2019. This also represents the highest August monthly volume in OCC’s history. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through August was 28,466,064 contracts, up 44.7 percent from August 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,784,615, up 30.4 percent from 469,284,227 contracts in August 2019. Equity options cleared contract volume was 582,394,732 contracts, up 39.1 percent from August 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 189,741,870, a 0.7 percent decrease compared to August 2019. Index options volume was 29,389,883, a 41.8 percent decrease from August 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 4,187,787, a 54.9 percent decrease from August 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 253,693 contracts, a 20.8 percent decrease from August 2019.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in August 2020 was $68,733,295,322, a 10.5 percent decrease compared to August 2019. Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 4.3 percent in new loans from August 2019 with 106,592 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

August 2020 Total Contract Volume August 2019 Total Contract Volume August Total Contract % Change vs 2019 YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020 YTD Avg Daily Contract 2019 % Change vs 2019 Equity Options 582,394,732 418,770,313 39.1% 26,272,427 17,411,932 50.9% Index Options 29,389,883 50,513,914 -41.8% 1,939,944 1,940,020 -0.01% Total Options 611,784,615 469,284,227 30.4% 28,212,371 19,351,952 45.8% Futures 4,187,787 9,277,422 -54.9% 253,693 320,193 -20.8% Total Volume 615,972,402 478,561,649 28.7% 28,466,064 19,672,145 44.7%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House – Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006027/en/