OCC : August Cleared Volume Up 10.3 Percent

0
09/03/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

Futures Cleared Volume Up 23.7 Percent from a Year Ago

Index Options Up 19.6 Percent from August 2018

ETF Options Up 31.5 Percent from August 2018

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in August reached 478,561,649 contracts, a 10.3 percent increase compared to last August, and the highest total volume for August since 2011. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,672,145, down 3.2 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 469,284,227 contracts in August, up 10.1 percent from 426,237,903 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 418,770,313 contracts, a 9.1 percent increase from August 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 191,070,806 contracts last month, a 31.5 percent increase compared to the August 2018 volume of 145,281,116 contracts. Index options volume was up 19.6 percent with 50,513,914 contracts in August, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,940,020 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC 9,277,422 contracts in August, up 23.7 percent from August 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 320,193 contracts, 22.8 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 5.53 percent in new loans from August 2018 with 111,375 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 2.56 percent from 2018 with 899,943 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in August was $76,760,015,234, a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to last August.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

 

August 2019

Total

Contract

Volume

August 2018

Total

Contract

Volume

August

Total

Contract %

Change vs. 2018

YTD Avg. Daily

Contract

2019

YTD Avg. Daily

Contract

2018

2019 Avg.

Daily Contract

% Change vs.

2018

Equity

Options

418,770,313

384,002,068

9.1%

17,411,932

17,733,226

1.8%

Index

Options

50,513,914

42,235,835

19.6%

1,940,020

2,173,583

-10.7%

Total

Options

469,284,227

426,237,903

10.1%

19,351,952

19,906,809

-2.8%

Total

Futures

9,277,422

7,502,413

23.7%

320,193

414,516

-22.8%

Total

Volume

478,561,649

433,740,316

10.3%

19,672,145

20,321,325

-3.2%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and 2018 Clearing House of the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com


© Business Wire 2019
0
