OCC : Cleared Contract Volume Down Seven Percent in March

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in March reached 411,838,353 contracts, a 7.0 percent decline compared to last March. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,482,998, down 15.1 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 405,356,124 contracts in March, down 6.6 percent from 434,032,307 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 365,585,219 contracts, a 4.9 percent decrease from March 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 148,462,660 contracts last month, an 18.2 percent decrease compared to the March 2018 volume of 181,592,017 contracts. Index options volume was down 19.5 percent with 39,770,905 contracts in March, with year-to-date average daily volume of 1,861,456 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,482,229 contracts in March, down 27.3 percent from March 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 290,407 contracts, 47.2 percent less than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 0.5 percent in new loans from March 2018 with 117,521 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity decreased 2.5 percent from 2018 with 338,454 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in March was $74,657,357,175.96.

March 2019 March 2018 March Total YTD Avg. YTD Avg. 2019 Avg. Total Total Contract % Daily Daily Daily Contract Contract Contract Change vs. Contract Contract % Change vs. Volume Volume 2018 2019 2018 2018 Equity Options 365,585,219 384,613,937 -4.9% 17,331,135 19,578,256 -11.5% ETF Options 148,462,660 181,592,017 -18.2% 6,978,223 9,068,437 -23.0% Index Options 39,770,905 49,418,370 -19.5% 1,861,456 2,828,409 -34.2% Total Options 405,356,124 434,032,307 -6.6% 19,192,591 22,406,665 -14.3% Total Futures 6,482,229 8,913,265 -27.3% 290,407 549,817 -47.2% Total Volume 411,838,353 442,945,572 -7.0% 19,482,998 22,956,482 -15.1%

