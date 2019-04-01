Log in
OCC : Cleared Contract Volume Down Seven Percent in March

04/01/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in March reached 411,838,353 contracts, a 7.0 percent decline compared to last March. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,482,998, down 15.1 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 405,356,124 contracts in March, down 6.6 percent from 434,032,307 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 365,585,219 contracts, a 4.9 percent decrease from March 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 148,462,660 contracts last month, an 18.2 percent decrease compared to the March 2018 volume of 181,592,017 contracts. Index options volume was down 19.5 percent with 39,770,905 contracts in March, with year-to-date average daily volume of 1,861,456 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,482,229 contracts in March, down 27.3 percent from March 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 290,407 contracts, 47.2 percent less than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 0.5 percent in new loans from March 2018 with 117,521 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity decreased 2.5 percent from 2018 with 338,454 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in March was $74,657,357,175.96.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 
    March 2019     March 2018     March Total     YTD Avg.     YTD Avg.     2019 Avg.
Total Total Contract % Daily Daily Daily Contract
Contract Contract Change vs. Contract Contract % Change vs.
      Volume     Volume     2018     2019     2018     2018
Equity Options     365,585,219     384,613,937     -4.9%     17,331,135     19,578,256     -11.5%
ETF Options     148,462,660     181,592,017     -18.2%     6,978,223     9,068,437     -23.0%
Index Options     39,770,905     49,418,370     -19.5%     1,861,456     2,828,409     -34.2%
Total Options     405,356,124     434,032,307     -6.6%     19,192,591     22,406,665     -14.3%
Total Futures     6,482,229     8,913,265     -27.3%     290,407     549,817     -47.2%
Total Volume     411,838,353     442,945,572     -7.0%     19,482,998     22,956,482     -15.1%
 

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com


© Business Wire 2019
