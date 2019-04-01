OCC : Cleared Contract Volume Down Seven Percent in March

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced
today that total cleared contract volume in March reached 411,838,353
contracts, a 7.0 percent decline compared to last March. OCC’s
year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,482,998, down
15.1 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.
Options: Overall exchange-listed
options volume reached 405,356,124 contracts in March, down 6.6
percent from 434,032,307 in 2018. Equity
options volume reached a total of 365,585,219 contracts, a 4.9
percent decrease from March 2018. This includes cleared ETF
options volume of 148,462,660 contracts last month, an 18.2 percent
decrease compared to the March 2018 volume of 181,592,017 contracts. Index
options volume was down 19.5 percent with 39,770,905 contracts in
March, with year-to-date average daily volume of 1,861,456 contracts.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,482,229 contracts in
March, down 27.3 percent from March 2018. OCC's year-to-date average
daily cleared futures volume is 290,407 contracts, 47.2 percent less
than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities
lending CCP activity was down 0.5 percent in new loans from March
2018 with 117,521 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan
activity decreased 2.5 percent from 2018 with 338,454 new loan
transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in March was
$74,657,357,175.96.
|
|
|
|
|
March 2019
|
|
|
March 2018
|
|
|
March Total
|
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
|
2019 Avg.
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Contract %
|
|
|
Daily
|
|
|
Daily
|
|
|
Daily Contract
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Change vs.
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
% Change vs.
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
Equity Options
|
|
|
365,585,219
|
|
|
384,613,937
|
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
|
17,331,135
|
|
|
19,578,256
|
|
|
-11.5%
|
ETF Options
|
|
|
148,462,660
|
|
|
181,592,017
|
|
|
-18.2%
|
|
|
6,978,223
|
|
|
9,068,437
|
|
|
-23.0%
|
Index Options
|
|
|
39,770,905
|
|
|
49,418,370
|
|
|
-19.5%
|
|
|
1,861,456
|
|
|
2,828,409
|
|
|
-34.2%
|
Total Options
|
|
|
405,356,124
|
|
|
434,032,307
|
|
|
-6.6%
|
|
|
19,192,591
|
|
|
22,406,665
|
|
|
-14.3%
|
Total Futures
|
|
|
6,482,229
|
|
|
8,913,265
|
|
|
-27.3%
|
|
|
290,407
|
|
|
549,817
|
|
|
-47.2%
|
Total Volume
|
|
|
411,838,353
|
|
|
442,945,572
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
|
|
19,482,998
|
|
|
22,956,482
|
|
|
-15.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
