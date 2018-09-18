OCC : Declares 2017 Clearing Member Refund Under Approved Capital Plan

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today
announced the payment of a refund to clearing members under its approved
capital plan. The refund of $78.7 million to clearing members was paid
on September 14, 2018.
OCC President and Chief Operating Officer John
Davidson said, “This action taken under our approved capital plan is
consistent with the operative fee, refund and dividend policies approved
by the SEC and which align with regulatory expectations. This also
ensures OCC has the amount of capital necessary to comply with existing
and proposed capital requirements, which enables us to provide the risk
management and operational capabilities expected of a systemically
important financial market utility.”
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and
the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under
the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named
2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides
central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19
exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security
futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC
is available at www.theocc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005876/en/