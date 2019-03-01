OCC : February Volume Down 25.9 Percent After Strong 2018

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in February reached 354,013,604 contracts. This was a decline of 25.9 percent compared to last February, which was the fifth-highest volume month in OCC’s history. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,415,614, down 18.9 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 349,117,021 contracts in February, down 24.9 percent from 464,869,500 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 316,391,081 contracts, a 20.5 percent decrease from February 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 119,258,683 contracts last month, a 39.9 percent decrease compared to February 2018 volume of 198,333,703 contracts. Index options volume was down 51.1 percent with 32,725,940 contracts in February, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,844,448 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 4,896,583 contracts in February, down 61.5 percent from February 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 280,814 contracts, 54.4 percent less than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 5.5 percent in new loans from February 2018 with 105,993 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity decreased 3.5 percent from 2018 with 220,933 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in February was $69,881,482,507.62.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

February February February YTD Avg. YTD Avg. 2019 Total 2018 Total Total Daily Daily 2019 Avg. Contract Contract Contract % Contract Contract Daily Contract % Volume Volume Change vs. 2019 2018 Change vs. 2018 2018 Equity Options 316,391,081 398,009,570 -20.5% 17,290,351 20,241,493 -14.6% ETF Options 119,258,683 198,333,703 -39.9% 6,930,223 9,289,566 -25.4% Index Options 32,725,940 66,859,930 -51.1% 1,844,448 3,077,864 -40.1% Total Options 349,117,021 464,869,500 -24.9% 19,134,799 23,319,357 -17.9% Total Futures 4,896,583 12,717,855 -61.5% 280,814 615,639 -54.4% Total Volume 354,013,604 477,587,355 -25.9% 19,415,614 23,934,996 -18.9%

