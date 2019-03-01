OCC : February Volume Down 25.9 Percent After Strong 2018

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced
today that total cleared contract volume in February reached 354,013,604
contracts. This was a decline of 25.9 percent compared to last February,
which was the fifth-highest volume month in OCC’s history. OCC’s
year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,415,614, down
18.9 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.
Options: Overall exchange-listed
options volume reached 349,117,021 contracts in February, down 24.9
percent from 464,869,500 in 2018. Equity
options volume reached a total of 316,391,081 contracts, a 20.5
percent decrease from February 2018. This includes cleared ETF
options volume of 119,258,683 contracts last month, a 39.9 percent
decrease compared to February 2018 volume of 198,333,703 contracts. Index
options volume was down 51.1 percent with 32,725,940 contracts in
February, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,844,448
contracts.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 4,896,583 contracts in
February, down 61.5 percent from February 2018. OCC's year-to-date
average daily cleared futures volume is 280,814 contracts, 54.4 percent
less than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities
lending CCP activity was down 5.5 percent in new loans from February
2018 with 105,993 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan
activity decreased 3.5 percent from 2018 with 220,933 new loan
transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in February
was $69,881,482,507.62.
For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
February
|
|
February
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Total
|
|
2018 Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Daily
|
|
Daily
|
|
2019 Avg.
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
Contract
|
|
Contract %
|
|
Contract
|
|
Contract
|
|
Daily Contract %
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
Volume
|
|
Change vs.
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change vs. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Options
|
|
316,391,081
|
|
398,009,570
|
|
-20.5%
|
|
17,290,351
|
|
20,241,493
|
|
-14.6%
|
ETF Options
|
|
119,258,683
|
|
198,333,703
|
|
-39.9%
|
|
6,930,223
|
|
9,289,566
|
|
-25.4%
|
Index Options
|
|
32,725,940
|
|
66,859,930
|
|
-51.1%
|
|
1,844,448
|
|
3,077,864
|
|
-40.1%
|
Total Options
|
|
349,117,021
|
|
464,869,500
|
|
-24.9%
|
|
19,134,799
|
|
23,319,357
|
|
-17.9%
|
Total Futures
|
|
4,896,583
|
|
12,717,855
|
|
-61.5%
|
|
280,814
|
|
615,639
|
|
-54.4%
|
Total Volume
|
|
354,013,604
|
|
477,587,355
|
|
-25.9%
|
|
19,415,614
|
|
23,934,996
|
|
-18.9%
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and
the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under
the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named
2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of
the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central
counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and
trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and
securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available
at www.theocc.com
