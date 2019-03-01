Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCC : February Volume Down 25.9 Percent After Strong 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 12:28pm EST

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in February reached 354,013,604 contracts. This was a decline of 25.9 percent compared to last February, which was the fifth-highest volume month in OCC’s history. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,415,614, down 18.9 percent compared to 2018’s record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 349,117,021 contracts in February, down 24.9 percent from 464,869,500 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 316,391,081 contracts, a 20.5 percent decrease from February 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 119,258,683 contracts last month, a 39.9 percent decrease compared to February 2018 volume of 198,333,703 contracts. Index options volume was down 51.1 percent with 32,725,940 contracts in February, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,844,448 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 4,896,583 contracts in February, down 61.5 percent from February 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 280,814 contracts, 54.4 percent less than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 5.5 percent in new loans from February 2018 with 105,993 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity decreased 3.5 percent from 2018 with 220,933 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in February was $69,881,482,507.62.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

                         
 

February

 

February

  February   YTD Avg.   YTD Avg.  

2019 Total

2018 Total

Total Daily Daily

2019 Avg.

Contract Contract Contract % Contract Contract

Daily Contract %

Volume Volume Change vs. 2019 2018 Change vs. 2018
            2018            
Equity Options   316,391,081  

398,009,570

  -20.5%   17,290,351   20,241,493   -14.6%
ETF Options   119,258,683   198,333,703   -39.9%   6,930,223   9,289,566   -25.4%
Index Options   32,725,940   66,859,930   -51.1%   1,844,448   3,077,864   -40.1%
Total Options   349,117,021   464,869,500   -24.9%   19,134,799   23,319,357   -17.9%
Total Futures   4,896,583   12,717,855   -61.5%   280,814   615,639   -54.4%
Total Volume   354,013,604   477,587,355   -25.9%   19,415,614   23,934,996   -18.9%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pLiberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Washington D.C. Office Building for $61.75 Million
GL
01:06pEl Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Concord, CA
GL
01:05pPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:04pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Completes FCC Acquisition, Adding High-Value Citrus Capabilities to Support the Growth of its Nutrition Portfolio
PU
01:04pSAMSUNG ENGINEERING : Learners graduate from Samsung Engineering Academy
AQ
01:04pENTERGY : Connects the New Orleans Community in Tricentennial Volunteer Challenge
PU
01:04pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Premier candidate Nkhola promises to pay back money once elected
AQ
01:03pCASS INFORMATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:02pNORTECH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pODENZA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
3KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.