OCC Issues Third and Fourth Quarter 2020 CRA Evaluation Schedule

WASHINGTON-The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released its schedule of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) evaluations to be conducted in the third quarter and fourth quarter 2020.

The OCC encourages public comment on the national banks and federal savings associations scheduled to be evaluated under the CRA. Public comments should be submitted to the institutions themselves at the mailing addresses listed on the schedule or to the appropriate OCC supervisory office prior to the month in which the evaluation is scheduled. However, the OCC will consider all public comments received prior to the close of the CRA evaluation.

The CRA evaluation schedule is available on the OCC's website at: www.occ.gov/static/cra/exam-schedule/craq320.pdf.