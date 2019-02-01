Log in
OCC : January Volume Down 11.9 Percent After Record-Breaking 2018

02/01/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Volume was second-highest January in OCC history

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in January reached 422,610,940 contracts, the second-highest January volume in OCC history, following January of 2018. This was down 11.9 percent compared to last January. OCC’s year-to-date average daily contract volume is 20,124,330 contracts, 3.6 percent lower than 2018’s record-breaking average of 20,884,820 contracts a day.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 416,274,951 contracts in January, down 11.0 percent from 467,904,767 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 375,222,959 contracts, an 8.8 percent decrease from January 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 157,950,235 contracts last month, also an 8.8 percent decrease compared to January 2018 volume of 173,248,941 contracts. Index options volume was down 27.0 percent with 41,051,992 contracts in January, with an average daily volume of 1,954,857 contracts.

Futures: OCC cleared 6,335,989 futures contracts in January, down 46.8 percent from January 2018. OCC’s average daily cleared futures volume last month was 301,714 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was down 1.5 percent in new loans from January 2018 with 114,940 transactions last month. The average daily loan value at OCC in January 2019 was $68,889,730,936. There were 116,741 new transactions in January 2018, with OCC stock loan activity registering 1,374,319 new loan transactions for all of 2018.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

    January 2019       January 2018       January Total                   2019 Avg. Daily
Total Contract Total Contract Contract % YTD Avg. Daily YTD Avg. Daily Contract % Change
      Volume       Volume       Change vs. 2018       Contract 2019       Contract 2018       vs. 2018
Equity Options     375,222,959      

411,650,134

      -8.8%       17,867,760       19,602,387       -8.8%
ETF Options     157,950,235       173,248,941       -8.8%       7,521,440       8,249,950       -8.8%
Index Options     41,051,992       56,254,633       -27.0%       1,954,857       2,678,792       -27.0%
Total Options     416,274,951       467,904,767       -11.0%       19,822,617       22,281,179       -11.0%
Total Futures     6,335,989       11,907,702       -46.8%       301,714       567,033       -46.8%
Total Volume     422,610,940       479,812,469       -11.9%       20,124,330       22,848,213       -11.91%
 

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year – The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com


© Business Wire 2019
