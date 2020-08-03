Log in
OCC : July 2020 Total Volume Up 52.5 Percent from a Year Ago

08/03/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Third-Highest Month on Record; Highest July Ever

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,199,883 contracts – the third highest month on record and up 52.5 percent from July 2019. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 28,342,356 contracts, up 46.4 percent from July 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,687,520, up 54.1 percent from 396,842,810 contracts in July 2019. Equity options volume was 582,318,225 contracts, up 62.8 percent from July 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 206,587,869, a 60.5 percent increase compared to July 2019. Index options volume was 29,369,295, a 25.1 percent decrease from July 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 3,512,363, a 47.1 percent decrease from July 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 261,447 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2020 was $65,959,824,819, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to July 2019. Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 85 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

July 2020
Total Contract
Volume

July 2019 Total
Contract
Volume

July Total
Contract %
Change
vs
2019

YTD Avg Daily
Contract 2020

YTD Avg Daily
Contract
2019

% Change
vs
2019

Equity Options

 

582,318,225

 

357,634,292

 

62.8%

 

26,063,762

 

17,167,358

 

51.8%

 

Index Options

 

29,369,295

 

39,208,518

 

-25.1%

 

2,017,148

 

1,886,366

 

6.9%

 

Total Options

 

611,687,520

 

396,842,810

 

54.1%

 

28,080,910

 

19,053,724

 

47.4%

 

Futures

 

3,512,363

 

6,641,028

 

-47.1%

 

261,447

 

304,897

 

-14.3%

 

Total Volume

 

615,199,883

 

403,483,838

 

52.5%

 

28,342,356

 

19,358,621

 

46.4%

 

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House – Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
