OCC : July 2020 Total Volume Up 52.5 Percent from a Year Ago

Third-Highest Month on Record; Highest July Ever

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,199,883 contracts – the third highest month on record and up 52.5 percent from July 2019. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 28,342,356 contracts, up 46.4 percent from July 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,687,520, up 54.1 percent from 396,842,810 contracts in July 2019. Equity options volume was 582,318,225 contracts, up 62.8 percent from July 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 206,587,869, a 60.5 percent increase compared to July 2019. Index options volume was 29,369,295, a 25.1 percent decrease from July 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 3,512,363, a 47.1 percent decrease from July 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 261,447 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2020 was $65,959,824,819, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to July 2019. Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 85 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

2019 Equity Options 582,318,225 357,634,292 62.8% 26,063,762 17,167,358 51.8% Index Options 29,369,295 39,208,518 -25.1% 2,017,148 1,886,366 6.9% Total Options 611,687,520 396,842,810 54.1% 28,080,910 19,053,724 47.4% Futures 3,512,363 6,641,028 -47.1% 261,447 304,897 -14.3% Total Volume 615,199,883 403,483,838 52.5% 28,342,356 19,358,621 46.4%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House – Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

