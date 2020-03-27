PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OCHIN strongly supports the long-term updates that were made to 42 CFR Part 2 as part of the larger CARES Act that Congress passed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The new rule closes an important gap in our nation's health care system by aligning the laws that govern substance use records with existing HIPAA laws that regulate the exchange of medical records between providers, with informed patient consent.

We believe this change will vastly improve health care coordination, ensuring that the patients who receive behavioral health treatment across the OCHIN network of providers have access to the best possible care.

We are profoundly grateful for all the hard work that's been done to craft this new rule, including the leadership of Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), Congressmen Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and the entire Partnership to Amend 42 CFR Part 2 coalition, of which OCHIN is also a member. We are highly encouraged by this legislative milestone, and what it means for the health and safety of the underserved communities that OCHIN champions.

About OCHIN

OCHIN is dedicated to creating a healthier future in every community. A national nonprofit health IT organization with a 20-year history, OCHIN brings advanced technology, research and services to underserved areas, both urban and rural. A driving force for health equity, OCHIN empowers community health organizations serving lower-income areas so that they can deliver the highest quality care to their patients. Learn more at www.ochin.org.

Contact: Jennifer Stoll, 503-720-9882, stollj@ochin.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ochin-applauds-critical-updates-to-42-cfr-part-2-in-cares-act-301031159.html

SOURCE OCHIN