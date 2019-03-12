Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCP 2019: eSilicon to demonstrate 56G DSP SerDes over a 5-meter cable assembly in Samtec booth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, will demonstrate its 7nm FinFET-class SerDes IP product at OCP 2019.

What
SerDes Demonstration: Samtec booth at OCP, San Jose Convention Center
Thursday-Friday
March 14-15, 2019
Using Samtec ExaMAX Backplane Connector paddle cards and a five-meter ExaMAX Backplane Cable Assembly, eSilicon will demonstrate the performance, flexibility and extremely low power consumption of its 7nm, 56G PAM4 and NRZ DSP-based long-reach SerDes.

The demonstration will drive four high-speed SerDes lanes in three configurations:

  • CPRI NRZ modulation with point-to-point links
  • 50G Ethernet PAM4 modulation with point-to-point links
  • 56 Gbps PAM4 modulation with point-to-point links

Real-time data associated with all channels will also be displayed to demonstrate the robustness and low power of the device, including:

  • Voltage histograms, pre- and post-DSP
  • Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)
  • Equalization
  • Eye diagrams
  • Bit error rate (BER) monitor

About OCP
March 14-15, 2019
San Jose Convention Center
San Jose, Calif., USA
The 2019 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit brings together more than 3,400 key decision makers, executives, engineers, developers and suppliers. Together, they help grow, drive and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around the datacenter and beyond.

About eSilicon
eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, AI and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:  
Sally SlemonsNanette Collins
eSilicon CorporationPublic Relations for eSilicon
408-635-6409617-437-1822
sslemons@esilicon.comnanette@nvc.com

eSilicon.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 19th Update
DJ
07:48pBOEING : to Make Key Change in 737 MAX Cockpit Software-- 8th Update
DJ
07:47pArrow Bidco Announces Pricing of $340 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
07:45pLYDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results
AQ
07:45pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Correction to FCPA Self-Reporting Program Article
DJ
07:43pTYRANNA RESOURCES : Eureka Mineral Resource and Maiden Exploration Target
PU
07:43pHC2 HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:43pRAPID7 : Patch Tuesday - March 2019
PU
07:43pGranite Oil Corp. Announces 2018 Year End Reserve Metrics and Operational Update
GL
07:42pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 18th Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
5SPRINT CORP : U.S. lawmakers at T-Mobile, Sprint hearing spar over stay at Trump hotel

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.