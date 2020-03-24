Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCP Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

OCP S.A. (“OCP” or the “Company”), a global leader in the fertilizer industry, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The results will be available to holders of the Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 9:00 a.m. EDT, 2:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT+1).

OCP senior management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 10:00 a.m. EDT, 3:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT+1) on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 for holders of the Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers.

Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department by emailing g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma

About OCP

OCP is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, backed by almost a century’s production history. OCP has exclusive access to the largest phosphate rock reserve base in the world. It is one of the lowest cost producers of phosphate rock in the industry and has become a leading player in production and trade volumes across the phosphate value chain. OCP employs about 21,000 people and contributes to regional development through its mining and fertilizer operations, and through its sustainability program.

For more information visit: www.ocpgroup.ma.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pPROSPECT CAPITAL : New study shows student recruitment going virtual fueled by coronavirus fears
PR
01:14pBRITAIN TO STRICKEN AIRLINES : try raising your own money first
RE
01:14pCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC announces additional measures to support seniors, our team, and the community during COVID-19
AQ
01:14pZOHR : Helps Keep Essential Workers Safe on the Roads Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
01:14pWORKING REMOTELY : Magna Legal Services Adapts to COVID-19 By Offering Even More Virtual Options
BU
01:12pDONGXING INTERNATIONAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pCoronavirus to bring deep U.S. capital return letdowns
RE
01:10pNetflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion
RE
01:08pLatin America's oil producers sweat to cover costs as price war takes toll
RE
01:08pMAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : provides business update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2GOLD : Stocks, gold bounce on new stimulus from Fed, others
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group