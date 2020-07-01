Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCP TECH : Partners with Oracle to Maximize Services in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 09:08am EDT

The company joined with the software giant to strengthen and expand its business in the country; The alliance will drive digital and technological innovation

OCP TECH, an industry leader for integral technological solutions, has sealed a strategic partnership with Oracle in order to maximize and grow its operations in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005277/en/

OCP TECH becomes a partner of Oracle in the US (Graphic: Business Wire)

OCP TECH becomes a partner of Oracle in the US (Graphic: Business Wire)

The alliance is part of the tech company’s larger strategy to build the growing demand for its services, and to meet its clients' evolving needs in this new international scenario on the path to the digital transformation, already underway.

"The partnership with Oracle allows us to offer our clients first class solutions and, in doing so, accompany their processes of digital transformation - making them more competitive through technological innovations, such as artificial intelligence, mobile devices, data analysis and business applications for the cloud, among others," explains Marcelo Herrera, Chief Strategic Officer at OCP TECH.

Specializing in the development of cloud solutions, Oracle is the premier software company in the world. In today’s current context, it is actively working to amplify the impact that its technological services can offer through the cloud, applications and artificial intelligence. In that same vein, through the commercial partnership and the continued growth in digital practices, OCP TECH reaffirms its strong commitment to invest in all markets where it operates. "We are facing moments of change that demand permanent improvements across the board to adapt to new circumstances. This partnership will allow us to maximize the services and products we offer, reinforcing our doubled-down commitment to our markets,” says Herrera.

OCP TECH has distinguished itself by implementing the technological infrastructure and developing some of the most important software currently serving cities, schools and consumer goods companies, with a long history of work in the region.

About OCP TECH:

OCP TECH is an American company with global operations surpassing 150 million dollars a year. It unifies many companies under one umbrella, and has offices in Latin America. For more information, visit www.ocp.tech.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aDEUTZ AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09:39aBIG DATA ANALYTICS IN THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY : Experts at Quantzig Explain Why it's an Emerging Industry Trend in Their Recent Article
BU
09:38aEconomics Expert David L. Sunding Elected as President of The Brattle Group
PR
09:38aGAIA HERBS : Introduces Three New USDA Certified Organic Black Elderberry Gummies for Year-Round Immune Support for the Whole Family
BU
09:37aEU throws new rule book at Google, tech giants in competition search
RE
09:37aLight Media (LGMH) Announces Launch of 102.1 The King
GL
09:36aIHS MARKIT : Russia's June manufacturing PMI bounces back, recovers almost all coronacrisis lost ground
AQ
09:36aTurning Data Into Insights With Commercial Analytics | Quantzig's Recent Article Reveals Three Best Practices for Insurers
BU
09:35aHuman Unitec International Inc. Announces the First Sales of a Tires Recycling GRONE, Two Binding Joint Venture Purchase Agreements for Three Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,900,000)
NE
09:34aLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group