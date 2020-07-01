OCP TECH : Partners with Oracle to Maximize Services in the U.S.

The company joined with the software giant to strengthen and expand its business in the country; The alliance will drive digital and technological innovation

OCP TECH, an industry leader for integral technological solutions, has sealed a strategic partnership with Oracle in order to maximize and grow its operations in the United States.

The alliance is part of the tech company’s larger strategy to build the growing demand for its services, and to meet its clients' evolving needs in this new international scenario on the path to the digital transformation, already underway.

"The partnership with Oracle allows us to offer our clients first class solutions and, in doing so, accompany their processes of digital transformation - making them more competitive through technological innovations, such as artificial intelligence, mobile devices, data analysis and business applications for the cloud, among others," explains Marcelo Herrera, Chief Strategic Officer at OCP TECH.

Specializing in the development of cloud solutions, Oracle is the premier software company in the world. In today’s current context, it is actively working to amplify the impact that its technological services can offer through the cloud, applications and artificial intelligence. In that same vein, through the commercial partnership and the continued growth in digital practices, OCP TECH reaffirms its strong commitment to invest in all markets where it operates. "We are facing moments of change that demand permanent improvements across the board to adapt to new circumstances. This partnership will allow us to maximize the services and products we offer, reinforcing our doubled-down commitment to our markets,” says Herrera.

OCP TECH has distinguished itself by implementing the technological infrastructure and developing some of the most important software currently serving cities, schools and consumer goods companies, with a long history of work in the region.

About OCP TECH:

OCP TECH is an American company with global operations surpassing 150 million dollars a year. It unifies many companies under one umbrella, and has offices in Latin America. For more information, visit www.ocp.tech.

