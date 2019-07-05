OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transaction Lease Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華 僑 城（ 亞 洲 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

LEASE AGREEMENT

On 5 July 2019, OCT Shanghai Land entered into the Lease Agreement with Shanghai Huahe, pursuant to which OCT Shanghai Land agreed to lease the Properties to Shanghai Huahe, for a term of 36 months from 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2022.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Shanghai Huahe is a joint venture company established in the PRC, which is owned by OCT Real Estate, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCT Ltd., as to 50%. OCT Ltd. owns 100% interest in OCT (HK), which in turn owns 100% equity interest in Pacific Climax. Therefore, Shanghai Huahe is a connected person to the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the tenancy contemplated under the Lease Agreement constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) for the rent payable under the Lease Agreement on an annual basis are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Lease Agreement is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

