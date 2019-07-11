OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction in Relation to the Provision of Guarantee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華 僑 城（ 亞 洲 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

The Board announces that on 11 July 2019, the Company, as a guarantor, entered into the Guarantee Agreement in favour of the Bank, pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide guarantee in proportion to its indirect equity holding in Chongqing OCT Land (which is indirectly owned by the Company as to 49%) for the repayment obligations of Chongqing OCT Land to the Bank in respect of the Loan in the amount of RMB800,000,000 granted by the Bank to Chonqing OCT Land for the development of the Chongqing Land Project.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules in respect of the provision of the guarantee by the Company under the Guarantee Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the provision of the guarantee by the Company under the Guarantee Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

On 26 June 2019, Chongqing OCT Land as the borrower, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Honour Ray which is in turn indirectly held as to 49% and 51% of its equity interest by the Company and the JV Partner, respectively, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Bank, pursuant to which the Bank agreed to provide the Loan in the amount of RMB800,000,000 to Chongqing OCT Land for the development of the Chongqing Land Project for a term of three years from the first drawdown date of the Loan. It is a term of the Loan Agreement that (i) each of the Company and the JV Partner shall enter into a guarantee agreement with the Bank to guarantee the repayment obligations of Chongqing OCT Land in proportion to their respective equity holding in Chongqing OCT Land, and (ii) Honour Ray shall enter into a pledge agreement with the Bank to pledge over all the equity interests held by Honour Ray in Chonqing OCT Land as the security to the Loan. Neither the Company nor Chongqing OCT Land is a party to the other guarantee agreement entered into by the JV Partner or the pledge agreement entered into by Honour Ray.