Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Formation of Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華 僑 城（ 亞 洲 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

This announcement is made by Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that Shenzhen OCT Ganghua Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.* (深圳華僑城港華投資控股有限公司) ("OCT Ganghua"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Hefei Huaxing Konggang Investment Co., Ltd.* (合肥華興空港投資有限公司, "Huaxing Investment") have jointly established Hefei OCT Industrial Development Co., Ltd.* (合肥華僑城實業發展有限公司, "JV Company") in the PRC (the "Transaction") solely for the purpose of planning for and/or

participating in large-scale urbanisation project in Hefei City.

The controlling shareholder of Huaxing Investment is Hefei Xingtai Financial Holdings (Group) Limited* (合肥興泰金融控股（集團）有限公司), which indirectly owns 49% equity interest in an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The details of the JV Company are set out below:

Registered capital:

RMB10 billion

Capital Contribution:

(1)

RMB5.1 billion in cash to be contributed by OCT Guanghua,

representing 51% of the registered capital of the JV Company;

and

(2)

RMB4.9 billion in cash to be contributed by Huaxing Investment,

representing 49% of the registered capital of the JV Company

1

Both parties will complete the payment of the registered capital in

proportion to their respective equity holding according to the actual

funding requirement of the JV Company. The liability of the parties

will be limited to the capital agreed to be contributed to the JV

Company.

Business scope:

Principally engaged in project investment, development and operation

Board composition:

The board of directors of the JV Company will comprise five members,

and the supervisory committee of the JV Company will comprise three

members.

The Transaction constitutes a very substantial acquisition of the Company and the land acquisition proposed to be carried out as part of the arrangement under the Transaction will be regarded as a qualified property acquisition under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules which will fall under Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules. Given the uncertainty on the acquisition of land, the Company will publish an announcement in accordance with the requirement of Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as soon as possible if the JV Company succeeds in the bid. The Company will make further announcement(s) in compliance with the Listing Rules and/or Part XIVA of the SFO as and when appropriate or required.

In this announcement, if there is any inconsistency between the Chinese names of the entities or enterprises established in the PRC and their English translations, the Chinese names shall prevail.

By the order of the Board

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

He Haibin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises seven Directors, including three executive Directors namely Mr. He Haibin, Ms. Xie Mei and Mr. Lin Kaihua; one non-executive Director namely Mr. Zhang Jing; three independent non-executive Directors namely Ms. Wong Wai Ling, Mr. Lam Sing Kwong Simon and Mr. Chu Wing Yiu.

2

Disclaimer

OCT - Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14pAIR CHINA : Clarification announcement in relation to the poll results of 2018 annual general meeting
PU
10:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index — Toward Major ESG Investment Indexes —
PU
10:00pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Delivers First New Airbus A320NEO Aircraft To Qingdao Airlines
PU
09:59pCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : to Increase Stake in Wonders Information to 15% From 10%
DJ
09:40pBMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
09:35pBERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019
PU
09:35pMULTICHOICE : DStv Unscathed by Attacks on Many Fronts
AQ
09:33pUPDATE1 : M5.5 quake hits Tokyo, vicinity
AQ
09:30pCHINA GAS : Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
09:30pAIR FRANCE KLM : FAAN reopens P'Harcourt Airport after weekend's incident
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
2MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : FDA Grants Revascor Orphan Drug For End Stage CHF With LVADs
3NIKKEI : Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
4SONY CORP : SONY : Announces Launch of ID7000™ Flagship Spectral Cell Analyzer, Streamlined Multicolor C..
5CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : CHINA GAS : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About