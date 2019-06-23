OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Formation of Joint Venture

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華 僑 城（ 亞 洲 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

This announcement is made by Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that Shenzhen OCT Ganghua Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.* (深圳華僑城港華投資控股有限公司) ("OCT Ganghua"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Hefei Huaxing Konggang Investment Co., Ltd.* (合肥華興空港投資有限公司, "Huaxing Investment") have jointly established Hefei OCT Industrial Development Co., Ltd.* (合肥華僑城實業發展有限公司, "JV Company") in the PRC (the "Transaction") solely for the purpose of planning for and/or

participating in large-scale urbanisation project in Hefei City.

The controlling shareholder of Huaxing Investment is Hefei Xingtai Financial Holdings (Group) Limited* (合肥興泰金融控股（集團）有限公司), which indirectly owns 49% equity interest in an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The details of the JV Company are set out below: