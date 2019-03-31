|
OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Preliminary Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
03/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited
華 僑 城（ 亞 洲 ）控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3366)
PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Period Under Review") prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.
The audited financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with the HKFRSs are as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
3
|
1,584,694
|
|
4,109,462
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,026,106)
|
(2,561,837)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
558,588
|
|
1,547,625
|
Other income
|
4
|
124,257
|
|
26,431
|
Other net gains
|
5
|
368,930
|
|
1,058,258
|
Distribution costs
|
|
(124,736)
|
(215,451)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(334,304)
|
(265,228)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(459)
|
(954)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
592,276
|
|
2,150,681
|
Finance costs
|
6(a)
|
(175,061)
|
(187,942)
|
Share of profits less losses of associates
|
|
418,994
|
|
104,060
|
Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures
|
|
229,244
|
|
(8,322)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
6
|
1,065,453
|
|
2,058,477
|
Income tax
|
7
|
(206,898)
|
(642,388)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year from continuing operations
|
|
858,555
|
|
1,416,089
|
Discontinued operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year from discontinued operation
|
|
68,272
|
|
9,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
926,827
|
|
1,425,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
798,702
|
|
1,106,804
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
128,125
|
|
318,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
926,827
|
|
1,425,751
|
Earnings per share (RMB)
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
From continuing operations
|
|
0.68
|
|
1.58
|
From discontinued operation
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
1.59
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From continuing operations
|
|
0.67
|
|
1.40
|
From discontinued operation
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.76
|
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated in this respect. Besides, certain comparative figures have been reclassified as a result of the presentation of discontinued operation.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Profit for the year
|
926,827
|
|
1,425,751
|
Other comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
(after tax and reclassification adjustments)
|
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investments at FVOCI - net movement in
|
|
|
|
|
fair value reserves (non-recycling)
|
(176,404)
|
-
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences
|
(203,218)
|
406,125
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
|
(84,124)
|
(1,900)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(287,342)
|
404,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year
|
(463,746)
|
404,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
463,081
|
|
1,829,976
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the company
|
334,956
|
|
1,511,029
|
Non-controlling interests
|
128,125
|
|
318,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
463,081
|
|
1,829,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated in this respect.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
(Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investment property
|
|
2,877,838
|
|
2,744,745
|
Other property, plant and equipment
|
|
2,074,898
|
|
1,232,586
|
Interests in leasehold land held for own use
|
|
1,483,911
|
|
579,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,436,647
|
|
4,556,985
|
Intangible assets
|
|
6,273
|
|
1,597
|
Goodwill
|
|
570
|
|
570
|
Interests in associates
|
|
4,919,831
|
|
2,638,854
|
Interests in joint ventures
|
|
287,330
|
|
11,222
|
Other financial assets
|
|
1,437,525
|
|
599,711
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
230,870
|
|
-
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
2,476
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
191,012
|
|
164,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,512,534
|
|
7,973,035
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories and other contract costs
|
|
7,055,723
|
|
8,237,853
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
65,342
|
|
-
|
Trade and other receivables
|
10
|
1,222,255
|
|
365,154
|
Cash at bank and on hand
|
|
3,222,953
|
|
6,927,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,566,273
|
|
15,530,471
|
Assets of disposal groups classified
|
|
|
|
|
as held for sale
|
|
-
|
242,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,566,273
|
|
15,772,481
