OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Preliminary Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華 僑 城（ 亞 洲 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3366)

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Period Under Review") prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The audited financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with the HKFRSs are as follows:

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (Expressed in Renminbi)

2018

2017

(Restated)

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

3

1,584,694

4,109,462

Cost of sales

(1,026,106)

(2,561,837)

Gross profit

558,588

1,547,625

Other income

4

124,257

26,431

Other net gains

5

368,930

1,058,258

Distribution costs

(124,736)

(215,451)

Administrative expenses

(334,304)

(265,228)

Other operating expenses

(459)

(954)

Profit from operations

592,276

2,150,681

Finance costs

6(a)

(175,061)

(187,942)

Share of profits less losses of associates

418,994

104,060

Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures

229,244

(8,322)

Profit before taxation

6

1,065,453

2,058,477

Income tax

7

(206,898)

(642,388)

Profit for the year from continuing operations

858,555

1,416,089

Discontinued operation

Profit for the year from discontinued operation

68,272

9,662

Profit for the year

926,827

1,425,751

2

2018

2017

(Restated)

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

798,702

1,106,804

Non-controlling interests

128,125

318,947

Profit for the year

926,827

1,425,751

Earnings per share (RMB)

9

Basic earnings per share

From continuing operations

0.68

1.58

From discontinued operation

0.09

0.01

0.77

1.59

Diluted earnings per share

From continuing operations

0.67

1.40

From discontinued operation

0.09

0.01

0.76

1.41

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated in this respect. Besides, certain comparative figures have been reclassified as a result of the presentation of discontinued operation.

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (Expressed in Renminbi)

2018

2017

(Note)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the year

926,827

1,425,751

Other comprehensive income for the year

  (after tax and reclassification adjustments)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Equity investments at FVOCI - net movement in

  fair value reserves (non-recycling)

(176,404)

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

  Exchange differences

(203,218)

406,125

  Share of other comprehensive income of associates

(84,124)

(1,900)

(287,342)

404,225

Other comprehensive income for the year

(463,746)

404,225

Total comprehensive income for the year

463,081

1,829,976

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

334,956

1,511,029

Non-controlling interests

128,125

318,947

Total comprehensive income for the year

463,081

1,829,976

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated in this respect.

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

(Expressed in Renminbi)

2018

2017

(Note)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Investment property

2,877,838

2,744,745

Other property, plant and equipment

2,074,898

1,232,586

Interests in leasehold land held for own use

1,483,911

579,654

6,436,647

4,556,985

Intangible assets

6,273

1,597

Goodwill

570

570

Interests in associates

4,919,831

2,638,854

Interests in joint ventures

287,330

11,222

Other financial assets

1,437,525

599,711

Finance lease receivables

230,870

-

Trade and other receivables

2,476

-

Deferred tax assets

191,012

164,096

13,512,534

7,973,035

Current assets

Inventories and other contract costs

7,055,723

8,237,853

Finance lease receivables

65,342

-

Trade and other receivables

10

1,222,255

365,154

Cash at bank and on hand

3,222,953

6,927,464

11,566,273

15,530,471

Assets of disposal groups classified

  as held for sale

-

242,010

11,566,273

15,772,481

5

Disclaimer

OCT - Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 10:51:04 UTC
About