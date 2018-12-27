OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Announcements and Notices - Termination of the Possible Major Transaction Possible Disposal of Assets Owned by Xi'an Oct Land Through Public Tender

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited ശ྆۬€ԭݲછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

TERMINATION OF THE POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION POSSIBLE DISPOSAL OF ASSETS OWNED BY XI'AN OCT LAND

THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the possible disposal of the Target Assets by way of a listing-for-sale through CBEX. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Listing-for-Sale process commenced on 28 November 2018. The Bidding Period of the Listing-for-Sale ended on 25 December 2018. It is notified by CBEX that no bid has been received during the Bidding Period. The Company decided to terminate the Listing-for-Sale, which has lapsed forthwith.

