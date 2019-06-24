OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Circulars - Major Transaction Joint Venture in Respect of the Acquisition and Development of the Land Use Rights in Chaohu, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you should hand this circular together with the accompanying proxy form at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華僑城（亞洲）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

JOINT VENTURE IN RESPECT OF

THE ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE LAND USE RIGHTS

IN CHAOHU, HEFEI, ANHUI PROVINCE, THE PRC