OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Circulars - Major Transaction Joint Venture in Respect of the Acquisition and Development of the Land Use Rights in Chaohu, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC

06/24/2019 | 05:40am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you should hand this circular together with the accompanying proxy form at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited

華僑城（亞洲）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03366)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

JOINT VENTURE IN RESPECT OF

THE ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE LAND USE RIGHTS

IN CHAOHU, HEFEI, ANHUI PROVINCE, THE PRC

25 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Appendix I

-

Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

-

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Announcements"

the announcements made by the Company dated 15 May

2019 and 3 June 2019, in relation to the Transactions

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day(s)"

a day on which licensed banks in the PRC are open for

business

"close associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Company"

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (華僑城

(亞洲)控股有限公司), an exempted company incorporated

in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"Confirmation Letter"

the auction confirmation letter (成交確認書) entered into

among OCT Gangya, Hefei Guojia and the Hefei Natural

Resources and Planning Bureau on 15 May 2019 as a

result of successfully winning the bid for the auction

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Consideration"

the consideration for the land use rights of the Land

amounting to RMB1,129,888,742

"controlling shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Cooperation Agreement"

the agreement dated 3 June 2019 and entered into

between OCT Gangya and Hefei Guojia, in relation to,

amongst others, the joint venture arrangements of the

Project Company

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries as at the Latest

Practicable Date

"Hefei Guojia"

合肥國嘉產業資本管理有限公司 (Hefei Guojia Industry

Capital Management Co., Ltd.*), a limited liability

company established in the PRC

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Hefei Natural Resources and

Hefei Municipal Natural Resources and Planning

Planning Bureau"

Bureau* (合肥市自然資源和規劃局)

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

third party(ies) independent of and not connected to the

Company and any of its connected persons (as defined in

the Listing Rules) or their respective associates (as

defined in the Listing Rules)

"JV Partners"

OCT Gangya and Hefei Guojia

"Land"

a piece of land located at the northwest of the intersection

of Jinchao Avenue and Beiwaihuan Road and south of

Juzhangshan Road in the Chaohu Economic Development

Zone, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC (中國安徽省合肥

市巢湖經開區金巢大道北外環路交口西北側、岠嶂山路

以南) (Land plot no. ACK2018-15), with a total site area

of 413,878.66 sq.m. and an estimated gross floor area of

approximately 460,400 sq.m.

"Land Acquisition"

the acquisition of land use rights of the Land through

public bidding process at the auction

"Land Use Rights Grant

the State-owned Land Use Rights Grant Contract (國有建

Contract"

設用地使用權出讓合同) dated 30 May 2019 and entered

into between the Hefei Natural Resources and Planning

Bureau and the JV Partners pursuant to the Confirmation

Letter

"Latest Practicable Date"

21 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"OCT Gangya"

深圳華僑城港亞控股發展有限公司 (Shenzhen OCT

Gangya Holdings Development Co., Ltd.), a company

established in the PRC and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan

"PRC Governmental Body"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Project"

the project for the development of the Land as residential

properties, hotels, water park and commercial street

"Project Company"

the joint venture company to be established by OCT

Gangya and Hefei Guojia in the PRC for development of

the Land

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the

Laws of Hong Kong

"Share(s)"

ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the shareholder(s) of the Company

"sq.m."

square metre(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary(ies)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Transactions"

the Land Acquisition, the entering into of the

Cooperation Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder

"%"

percent

In this circular, the English names of the PRC entities or enterprises are translations of their Chinese names. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OCT - Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 09:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
