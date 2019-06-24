|
OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Circulars - Major Transaction Joint Venture in Respect of the Acquisition and Development of the Land Use Rights in Chaohu, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC
06/24/2019 | 05:40am EDT
Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited
華僑城（亞洲）控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03366)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
JOINT VENTURE IN RESPECT OF
THE ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE LAND USE RIGHTS
IN CHAOHU, HEFEI, ANHUI PROVINCE, THE PRC
|
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
Definitions
|
. . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1
|
Letter from the Board
|
4
|
Appendix I
|
-
|
Financial Information of the Group
|
I-1
|
Appendix II
|
-
|
General Information
|
II-1
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
|
"Announcements"
|
the announcements made by the Company dated 15 May
|
|
2019 and 3 June 2019, in relation to the Transactions
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors
|
"Business Day(s)"
|
a day on which licensed banks in the PRC are open for
|
|
business
|
"close associate(s)"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Company"
|
Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (華僑城
|
|
(亞洲)控股有限公司), an exempted company incorporated
|
|
in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of
|
|
which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
|
"Confirmation Letter"
|
the auction confirmation letter (成交確認書) entered into
|
|
among OCT Gangya, Hefei Guojia and the Hefei Natural
|
|
Resources and Planning Bureau on 15 May 2019 as a
|
|
result of successfully winning the bid for the auction
|
"connected person(s)"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Consideration"
|
the consideration for the land use rights of the Land
|
|
amounting to RMB1,129,888,742
|
"controlling shareholder(s)"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Cooperation Agreement"
|
the agreement dated 3 June 2019 and entered into
|
|
between OCT Gangya and Hefei Guojia, in relation to,
|
|
amongst others, the joint venture arrangements of the
|
|
Project Company
|
"Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries as at the Latest
|
|
Practicable Date
|
"Hefei Guojia"
|
合肥國嘉產業資本管理有限公司 (Hefei Guojia Industry
|
|
Capital Management Co., Ltd.*), a limited liability
|
|
company established in the PRC
|
|
DEFINITIONS
|
"Hefei Natural Resources and
|
Hefei Municipal Natural Resources and Planning
|
Planning Bureau"
|
Bureau* (合肥市自然資源和規劃局)
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
|
|
People's Republic of China
|
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
|
third party(ies) independent of and not connected to the
|
|
Company and any of its connected persons (as defined in
|
|
the Listing Rules) or their respective associates (as
|
|
defined in the Listing Rules)
|
"JV Partners"
|
OCT Gangya and Hefei Guojia
|
"Land"
|
a piece of land located at the northwest of the intersection
|
|
of Jinchao Avenue and Beiwaihuan Road and south of
|
|
Juzhangshan Road in the Chaohu Economic Development
|
|
Zone, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC (中國安徽省合肥
|
|
市巢湖經開區金巢大道北外環路交口西北側、岠嶂山路
|
|
以南) (Land plot no. ACK2018-15), with a total site area
|
|
of 413,878.66 sq.m. and an estimated gross floor area of
|
|
approximately 460,400 sq.m.
|
"Land Acquisition"
|
the acquisition of land use rights of the Land through
|
|
public bidding process at the auction
|
"Land Use Rights Grant
|
the State-owned Land Use Rights Grant Contract (國有建
|
Contract"
|
設用地使用權出讓合同) dated 30 May 2019 and entered
|
|
into between the Hefei Natural Resources and Planning
|
|
Bureau and the JV Partners pursuant to the Confirmation
|
|
Letter
|
"Latest Practicable Date"
|
21 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
|
|
printing of this circular for ascertaining certain
|
|
information in this circular
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
|
|
Stock Exchange
|
"OCT Gangya"
|
深圳華僑城港亞控股發展有限公司 (Shenzhen OCT
|
|
Gangya Holdings Development Co., Ltd.), a company
|
|
established in the PRC and an indirect wholly-owned
|
|
subsidiary of the Company
|
|
DEFINITIONS
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
|
|
circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special
|
|
Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
|
|
and Taiwan
|
"PRC Governmental Body"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Project"
|
the project for the development of the Land as residential
|
|
properties, hotels, water park and commercial street
|
"Project Company"
|
the joint venture company to be established by OCT
|
|
Gangya and Hefei Guojia in the PRC for development of
|
|
the Land
|
"RMB"
|
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
|
"SFO"
|
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the
|
|
Laws of Hong Kong
|
"Share(s)"
|
ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the
|
|
Company
|
"Shareholder(s)"
|
the shareholder(s) of the Company
|
"sq.m."
|
square metre(s)
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"subsidiary(ies)"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Transactions"
|
the Land Acquisition, the entering into of the
|
|
Cooperation Agreement and the transactions
|
|
contemplated thereunder
|
"%"
|
percent
In this circular, the English names of the PRC entities or enterprises are translations of their Chinese names. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.
|
|