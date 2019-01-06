OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date Submitted
Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) HoldingsLimited
07/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
03366
Description :Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
--
Description :
Par value
capital
(HK$)
(HK$)
0.10
200,000,000
Nil
0.10
200,000,000
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
--
2. Preference Shares
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
--
Description :
Par value
capital
(HK$)
(HK$)
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
--
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
200,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
748,366,000
--
--
--
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
--
--
--
--
Balance at close of the
month
748,366,000
--
--
--
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
as at close of the month
Nil
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme Exercise price HK$4.04
(15/02/2011 )Granted
Ordinary shares Nil
(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
Movement during the monthExercised
Nil
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
CancelledLapsed
Nil
Nil
Nil
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
nominal close of
during the
at close of the
month
value preceding month
month
month
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Currency of Shares of the Issuer which are to amount be Listed)Class and description outstanding N/A
Amount at close Convertedof preceding monthStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy) N/A
( / /Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A
( / /Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
)
)
( / /
)Total C. (Ordinary shares)during the monthAmount at close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
(Preference shares) (Other class)
Nil N/A N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other