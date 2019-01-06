Log in
OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

01/06/2019 | 10:44pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) HoldingsLimited

07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

03366

Description :Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

--

Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.10

200,000,000

Nil

0.10

200,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

--

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

--

Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

--

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

200,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

748,366,000

--

--

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

--

--

--

Balance at close of the

month

748,366,000

--

--

--

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme Exercise price HK$4.04

(15/02/2011 )Granted

Ordinary shares Nil

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

Movement during the monthExercised

Nil

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

CancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

nominal close of

during the

at close of the

month

value preceding month

month

month

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Currency of Shares of the Issuer which are to amount be Listed)Class and description outstanding N/A

Amount at close Convertedof preceding monthStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy) N/A

( / /Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A

( / /Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

)

)

( / /

)Total C. (Ordinary shares)during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

(Preference shares) (Other class)

Nil N/A N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other

Disclaimer

OCT - Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 03:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
