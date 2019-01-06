OCT Overseas Chinese Town Asia : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) HoldingsLimited

07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

03366

Description :Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 2,000,000,000 (2) Stock code :

--

Description : Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.10 200,000,000 Nil 0.10 200,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

--

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

--

Description : Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

--

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

200,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 748,366,000 -- -- -- Increase/ (decrease) during the month -- -- -- -- Balance at close of the month 748,366,000 -- -- --

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme Exercise price HK$4.04

(15/02/2011 )Granted

Ordinary shares Nil

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

Movement during the monthExercised

Nil

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

CancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the nominal close of during the at close of the month value preceding month month month

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Currency of Shares of the Issuer which are to amount be Listed)Class and description outstanding N/A

Amount at close Convertedof preceding monthStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy) N/A

( / /Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A

( / /Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

)

)

( / /

)Total C. (Ordinary shares)during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto

(Preference shares) (Other class)

Nil N/A N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other