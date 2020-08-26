ODA Oregon Department of Agriculture : Frito Lay Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Select Bags of Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags of Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. The products covered by this recall were distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming to retail stores and via foodservice, vending, e-commerce, mail distribution and other channels.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/frito-lay-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-select-bags-lays-barbecue-flavored-potato