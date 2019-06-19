Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ODA Oregon Department of Agriculture : Nature's Touch Frozen Foods Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Signature Select Avocado Chunks Due to Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

NATURE'S TOUCH FROZEN FOODS (WEST) INC. ('Nature's Touch') is voluntary recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks, with a best before date of Oct 11, 20, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The Product was distributed in the States of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah

FDA food recall:https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/natures-touch-frozen-foods-west-inc-voluntarily-recalls-signature-select-avocado-chunks-due

Disclaimer

ODA - Oregon Department of Agriculture published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 18:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pTraders bet heavy on Fed rate cuts ahead
RE
02:51pINSTANT VIEW : Fed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
02:51pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--2nd Update
DJ
02:50pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:49pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:49pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:46pWhat is Slack?
RE
02:39pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : National Transportation Statistics 6/19/19 Update, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation, and other categories
PU
02:38pFOMC statement from June 18-19 meeting
RE
02:34pEMANUEL CLEAVER : Congressman Cleaver Holds Hearing On Tariffs and U.S. Trade Policies in Financial Services NSIDMP Subcommittee
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices mostly steady despite U.S. crude stock draw
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About