ODA Oregon Department of Agriculture : Nature's Touch Frozen Foods Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Signature Select Avocado Chunks Due to Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

NATURE'S TOUCH FROZEN FOODS (WEST) INC. ('Nature's Touch') is voluntary recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks, with a best before date of Oct 11, 20, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The Product was distributed in the States of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah

FDA food recall:https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/natures-touch-frozen-foods-west-inc-voluntarily-recalls-signature-select-avocado-chunks-due