ODH, Inc. Names Remy Sukhija as Interim CEO

08/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Gettysburg, PA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODH, Inc., a health technology company providing data aggregation and analytics solutions, announced today that it has appointed Remy Sukhija as its new interim chief executive officer.

In this role, Mr. Sukhija will set business strategy, oversee operations and manage market-driven strategy for Mentrics, ODH’s clinically-focused technology platform that integrates social determinants, behavioral, physical and other health data into actionable insights for the health industry.

With more than 25 years of management experience in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and venture-backed start-ups, Mr. Sukhija has a proven track record of growing businesses, maximizing revenues and successfully leading product launch initiatives. He has held a variety of positions in marketing, sales, program leadership, business development and analytics. For the past two years, Mr. Sukhija has served as senior vice president for commercial operations for Otsuka America, Inc., a sister company of ODH, a role he will continue to perform.

“With technology innovation occurring at a rapid pace, the healthcare industry is at an inflexion point,” said Mr. Sukhija. “That’s why I’m excited to be joining ODH which is on the front lines in working with payers, behavioral health organizations and risk-bearing entities to meet the twin challenges of improving care and managing costs.”

