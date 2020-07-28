ODK Saturn : A knowledge management information system has been put into full-scale...

X close open original A knowledge management information system has been put into full-scale commercial operation at UEC 271 kb



Site news 23.07.2020July 23, 2020, Rybinsk. - The knowledge management information system UEClive of UEC (part of the Rostec State Corporation) was placed in service in July, 2020.Considering the information system modifications made as well as for the introduction of knowledge management principles into UEC's processes, the information system UEClive was put into full-scale commercial operation in the subdivisions reporting to the Deputy General Director - General Designer, the Deputy General Director for HR, the Deputy General Director for Strategy, Program and Project Management and Organization Development, the Production Director, the Information Technologies Director, in the Corporate Communications Department as well as in the subdivisions dealing with these functional areas in the United Engine Corporation companies and branches.It became possible following the successful implementation of the second phase of knowledge management information system introduction. At the first phase the knowledge management principles were mastered with the information system used only for the development of new products. At the second stage there was created a platform making it possible to exchange knowledge and to store the experience of specialists and experts from all the companies in such domains as 'Research and Development Management', 'Innovation Management', 'Production Management', 'Lean Production Management', HR Management', 'Information Technologies' and 'Program and Project Management'. These key domains are covered by the fundamental document - a knowledge management organization standard specifying basic aspects, principles and phases.'That work enabled us to formalize the experience of many company specialists in the areas of activity that are important for the corporation. Each of the managers focused on the knowledge management phase he needed at that moment: development of a base for the spread of knowledge, forming of a shared platform for specialists' communication, analysis of available knowledge and its storage in the format of normative documents, templates, notes,' pointed out, Deputy General Director - General Designer, UEC.Thus, there appeared sections dedicated to the design, characteristics and history of gas-turbine engines and gas-turbine units manufactured by UEC and foreign equivalents (Moscow Aviation Institute specialists are among those involved in this work), 'The Best Practices of Production System Development', 'Information Technologies Knowledge Bases' and others. The maturity assessment of the knowledge management information system in the processes of the United Engine Corporation (parent company and subsidiaries) shows that in all the areas a need for knowledge has been recognized, action plans targeted at further introduction have been elaborated and the principles set forth in the organization standard are being tried out.UEC-Saturn PJSC (part of United Engine Corporation, a Rostec State Corporation company) as a centre of knowledge management information system competences ensures the operability of required hardware and software as well as lends support to users in accordance with the service regulations for the knowledge management information system UEClive.'The knowledge management information system is built on the principles of a corporate portal and a professional social network,' says, Information Technologies Director, UEC. 'Any corporation employee can become a user of the system and get access to all the companies' knowledge from his working place. It is remarkable that this system makes it possible to retain authorship - everyone sees who is the author of this or that statement or document as well as is in a position to pass his opinion and to ask clarifying questions. The introduction of the common information platform has helped management decision making be speeded up.'For the further development of the knowledge management information system, a three-year project has been launched in 2020. The project is aimed at creating application modules offering an opportunity to enhance the effectiveness of all the knowledge management life cycle stages. In 2020 it is planned to introduce an electronic scientific and technical library accessible to all the UEC companies.The second line of activity planned for development this year is the establishment of a common distance training system. Now both newcomers and specialists that have been working for a long time are eager for self-training. Quality training is among the courses in great demand because in accordance with the new requirements almost all staff has to improve their competences in this domain on a regular basis. It is of no little significance to train young design engineers employed by holding enterprises after graduation - it is information about their company's specifics, practical application of knowledge acquired at a higher education institution for the designing and manufacture of products. These are not only technicians who work for the companies but also economists, HR and other types of specialists who have to know as well what an engine is like and understand what their work results in. These areas are the most asked-for currently and a distance training system will start with them.And the third but not less important axis of activity is the creation of a common platform to exchange knowledge of UEC's specialists and specialists from customers - designers of application objects.These are ambitious tasks related to the further development of UEC, to target dates set by customers and to the awareness of the fact that using knowledge in all fields of activity is a forced necessity.is an engine-manufacturing company specialized in the design and development, production and after-market support of gas turbine engines for commercial aviation, power generation and gas compression as well as for ships and vessels.PJSC UEC-Saturn is a member of Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union, an All-Russian industrial association of employers. The Yaroslavl regional division of the All-Russian public organization 'Russia's Mechanical Engineers Union' is headed by PJSC UEC-Saturn's Managing Director.(a Rostec State Corporation company) is an integrated organization specialized in the design and development, serial production and after-market support of engines for military and commercial aviation, space programs, the Navy as well as for the oil and gas industry and power generation.is one of the biggest industrial companies in Russia. It includes over 800 scientific and production enterprises in 60 regions of the country. The key areas of activity are aircraft industry, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials etc. The Rostec portfolio spans such renowned brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is fully engaged in the implementation of 12 national projects. 