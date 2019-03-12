OEC Oregon Environmental Council : welcomes Interim Executive Director, Development Director

Diana Nuñez and Teke Dillender

Dear Oregon,

We are delighted to share that OEC's Board Executive Transition Committee has selected Diana Nuñez to serve as OEC's Interim Executive Director. Diana brings a wealth of experience, from city and county government to nonprofit, business and civic associations as well as a track record of equity-driven leadership. Most recently she served as President and Executive Director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; previous to that she was Deputy Chief-of-Staff to Mayor Charlie Hales. Diana will join the OEC team on Tuesday, March 12 and work with Andrea Durbin over the coming weeks, and through the transition to our next Executive Director. Please join us in warmly welcoming her to OEC! If you want to be in touch with her directly, you can reach her at dianan@oeconline.org.

We are also excited to announce that Teke Dillender will return to OEC to lead our Development Department. For the past three years, Teke served as Vice President of Major Gifts and Planned Giving at United Way of the Columbia Willamette; previously she led OEC's major donor fundraising efforts from 2006 to 2015. We are delighted to welcome Teke back to the organization. Teke's passion for OEC's mission is stronger than ever and her warm, donor-centered approach to fundraising appeals to everyone she meets. Her first day is April 9, and you can reach her at teked@oeconline.org.

The next step is to retain a search firm to lead our effort to identify and select OEC's next executive director. This effort is underway and we expect to select a firm next week and start that process by reflecting on the qualities we want in the next leader for the organization. Again, all of this would not be possible without you. Thank you for standing with us as we work to secure a strong and vibrant future for Oregon's environment and generations to come.

All our best,

Lane Shetterly & Phil Wu

OEC Board President & Vice President

