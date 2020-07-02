Log in
OECD Corporate Tax Statistics to launch on Wednesday 8 July 2020

07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

02/07/2020 - How do corporate tax levels compare across countries? What factors are driving the variation in corporate tax burdens seen worldwide? How important are corporate tax revenues as a percentage of total revenues, on a country-by-country basis?

A new OECD report and dataset to be published on Wednesday 8 July at 11h00 (CEST) provides internationally comparable statistics designed to inform the tax policy debate and support the analysis of corporate taxation in general, and of Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) in particular.

Corporate Tax Statisticscompiles data on corporate tax revenues, statutory corporate income tax rates, corporate effective tax rates, tax incentives related to innovation, and for the first time, anonymised and aggregated Country-by-Country Report (CbCR) statistics compiled by jurisdictions based on CbCRs collected as a result of the OECD/G20 BEPS Project. This year's edition will also include data on controlled foreign company rules and interest limitation rules (BEPS Actions 3 and 4).

The publication and data will be freely accessible from 11:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday 8 July.

For further information, or to request interviews, contact Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

Requests for electronic advance copies of the publications, under embargo, should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.


Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
