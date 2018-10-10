OECD Expects Indonesian Growth to Remain Robust

By I Made Sentana



Bali, INDONESIA--Indonesia's economic expansion will likely remain robust at 5.2% and 5.3% in 2018 and 2019, respectively, supported by rising incomes and investments, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said Wednesday.

"Macroeconomic policies are finely balancing growth and stability," the OECD said in its latest report on the Indonesian economy.

After lowering interest rates in 2016-17 to support growth, Bank Indonesia has raised them by 1.5 percentage points since May to curb capital outflows.

The government continues to target a lower deficit, but says GDP growth could miss expectations if large outflows persist.

"Large outflows would require a steeper path for interest rates, slowing growth," the OECD said, though it noted that regulatory reforms and infrastructure spending could boost investment and exports more than expected.

It cautioned, however, that state-owned companies may eventually require support from the government in the form of capital injection given their heavy involvement in the country's infrastructure investment.

Write to I Made Sentana at I-made.sentana@wsj.com