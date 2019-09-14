OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Economic Survey of Iceland launches Monday 16 September 2019

09/09/2019 - The latest OECD Economic Survey of Iceland, to be published on Monday 16 September, looks at how a decline in tourism and marine exports has affected growth and suggests measures to open up and diversify the economy to make it more resilient. Two special chapters discuss how Iceland could improve skills among students and workers, and how public spending could be targeted to maintain inclusive growth.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría will present the Survey in Reykjavik with Iceland's Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Bjarni Benediktsson and Minister of Education, Science and Culture Lilja Dogg Alfredsdottir at a press conference starting at 13:30 local time at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (vid Lindargötu 101 Reykjavik).

