OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Economic Survey of Iceland launches Monday 16 September 2019

09/14/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

09/09/2019 - The latest OECD Economic Survey of Iceland, to be published on Monday 16 September, looks at how a decline in tourism and marine exports has affected growth and suggests measures to open up and diversify the economy to make it more resilient. Two special chapters discuss how Iceland could improve skills among students and workers, and how public spending could be targeted to maintain inclusive growth.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría will present the Survey in Reykjavik with Iceland's Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Bjarni Benediktsson and Minister of Education, Science and Culture Lilja Dogg Alfredsdottir at a press conference starting at 13:30 local time at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (vid Lindargötu 101 Reykjavik).

The full Survey will be available to journalists registered on the OECD's password-protected website from 13:30 Reykjavik time on Monday 16 September. Journalists can create a MyOECD account.

A Survey Overview with the main conclusions will be freely accessible at this link, which you are welcome to include in media articles: www.oecd.org/economy/iceland-economic-snapshot/.

Journalists can request an advance copy of the Survey under embargo by emailing: catherine.bremer@oecd.org.

For further information on the press conference, please contact Elva Björk Sverrisdóttir at the Finance Ministry Press Office (+354 545 9200 or 693 4747)

For further information on the Survey, please contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 8097).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 00:01:03 UTC
