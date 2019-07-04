OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Economic Survey of Luxembourg launches on Wednesday 10 July 2019

04/07/2019 - The latest OECD Economic Survey of Luxembourg, to be released on Wednesday 10 July 2019, analyses the factors underpinning the country's robust economic expansion and high levels of well-being, as well as the need for reforms to support more sustainable and inclusive growth. The Survey discusses policies for raising productivity, making the housing sector more efficient and equitable, and other reforms to ensure prosperity for all.

The Survey will be available to registered journalists on the OECD's password-protected website at 14:00 CET (12:00 GMT) on Wednesday 10 July for immediate release.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría will present the Survey with Luxembourg's Minister of Finance Pierre Gramegna and Minister of Housing Sam Tanson during a press conference in Luxembourg City starting at 14:00 local time, at the Centre bancaire « 19 Liberté » (19, avenue de la Liberté, L-1160 Luxembourg).

An Overview of the Economic Survey, with the main conclusions, will be freely accessible on the OECD's website at: http://www.oecd.org/economy/luxembourg-economic-snapshot/. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Survey.

For further information on the news conference, contact Max Dörner in the Ministry of Finance media office.

For further information on the Economic Survey of Luxembourg, contact Lawrence Speer (+33 1 4524 7970) in the OECD Media Office in Paris (+33 1 4524 9700).

Journalists will be allowed advance access to the electronic version of the Economic Survey of Luxembourg, by e-mail and under embargo, the day before release.

The Survey will be sent by e-mail on request only. In asking to receive the Survey under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures. Requests to receive the Survey by e-mail under embargo should be sent to embargo@oecd.org.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.