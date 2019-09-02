OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Global Blockchain Policy Forum - 12-13 September 2019, Conference Centre - Open to the media – Live webcast

05/09/2019 - The second OECD Global Blockchain Policy Forum will bring together senior decision-makers from the public and private sectors, experts, academics and other stakeholders to:

Assess the development of blockchain over the past 12 months and some of the challenges to implementation and adoption;

Discuss emerging policy responses and share best practices identified in public blockchain initiatives across the world;

Investigate uses of blockchain in specific policy areas, highlighting the work of the OECD and other stakeholders.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría will open the event at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday 12 September, followed by an address from Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy and Finance, France.

The Forum is open to the media. To register, journalists should contact Spencer Wilson of the OECD Media Division.

Further details, including the full agenda. The event will be webcast live from http://www.oecd.org/finance/oecd-blockchain-policy-forum.htm.

