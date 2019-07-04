Log in
OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Green Growth Policy Review of Indonesia launches on Wednesday 10 July 2019 in Jakarta

07/04/2019 | 07:08am EDT

04/07/2019 - The OECD will launch its first Green Growth Policy Review of Indonesia on Wednesday 10 July at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Jakarta. The Review, published in English and Indonesian, examines the country's performance in greening its economy, addressing climate change, improving land management, reducing pollution and preserving biodiversity in its tropical forests. It also offers recommendations for ways Indonesia could step up its transition to a lower-carbon economy to meet its green growth targets.

OECD Environment DirectorRodolfo Lacy will present the Review's findings alongside Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar at a press conference from 9 a.m. at the Auditorium Dr. Soejarwo Manggala Wanabakti at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Jakarta.

The Review is part of the OECD's Work Programme with Indonesia, one of the Organisation's five Key Partner countries. It has been produced using the same peer review framework the OECD uses for its regular Environmental Performance Reviews of member countries.

Journalists are invited to confirm their attendance with the ministry press office. Please contact Mr. Budi Chandra (Head of News and Publication Division; tel: +62-8569000234; aku.ichan.loh@gmail.com) and Mr. Ibnu (Head of News Sub-Division; +62-877 70614283; caknoe36@yahoo.com) from Public Relation Bureau (Biro Humas) of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

For further information, or to request an advance copy of the Review under embargo, journalists should contact Louise Fietz in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:07:03 UTC
