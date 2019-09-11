Log in
OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : International Migration Outlook 2019 to be published Wednesday 18 September

09/11/2019 | 06:17am EDT

11/09/2019 - The International Migration Outlook 2019 will be published at 11.00 a.m. Paris time/09.00 a.m. GMTon Wednesday 18 September.

The 2019 edition of the flagship annual publication analyses recent developments in migration movements and policies. It also looks at the impact of temporary migration on the labour market and how delaying family reunification can affect the integration of children and their parents.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, together with OECD Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, Stefano Scarpetta, and Jean-Christophe Dumont, Head of the OECD's International Migration Division, will present the Outlook's findings at the OECD Conference Centre at 11.00 a.m. Paris time/09.00 GMT.

To register for the press conference, journalists should contact Spencer Wilson (+33 1 45 24 81 18) or the OECD Media Division (+33 1 4524 9700).

International Migration Outlook 2019 will be available to journalists on the OECD's password-protected website from 11.00 a.m. Paris time on Wednesday 18 September. Create your MyOECD account.

Journalists will be allowed advance access to the electronic version of the report by e-mail and under embargo the day before release. Requests should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. The report will be sent by e-mail on request only. In asking to receive the report under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures.

For further information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD's Media Division (tel: + 33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:16:04 UTC
