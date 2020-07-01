OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Launch of the OECD Employment Outlook 2020 - Tuesday 7 July

01/07/2020 -

Register now for online press conference





The OECD will release its annual Employment Outlook report on Tuesday 7 July at 11:00 am CET. The report will present the latest data and analysis of the impact on employment of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.





OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and OECD Director of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Stefano Scarpetta will present the report's findings in an online press conference (in English, with French interpretation) starting at 11.00 CET/09.00 GMT.





Journalists must register to participate via Zoom.





The presentation will also be webcast live, without registration.





Journalists registering for the event will receive the report under embargo prior to release. Country notes will also be available for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Additional requests for the report under embargo should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org.





Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.





For further general information on the report, contact Spencer Wilson in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 81 18).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents