Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Launch of the OECD Employment Outlook 2020 - Tuesday 7 July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:19am EDT

01/07/2020 -

Register now for online press conference

The OECD will release its annual Employment Outlook report on Tuesday 7 July at 11:00 am CET. The report will present the latest data and analysis of the impact on employment of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and OECD Director of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Stefano Scarpetta will present the report's findings in an online press conference (in English, with French interpretation) starting at 11.00 CET/09.00 GMT.

Journalists must register to participate via Zoom.

The presentation will also be webcast live, without registration.

Journalists registering for the event will receive the report under embargo prior to release. Country notes will also be available for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Additional requests for the report under embargo should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org.

Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.

For further general information on the report, contact Spencer Wilson in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 81 18).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 11:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aPOTENTIAL RYANAIR JOB CUTS REMAIN AT 3,000 : spokeswoman
RE
07:44aWest should not do business with Huawei, senior UK MP says
RE
07:42aTSX futures dip after prior session rally
RE
07:42aA Reverse-Square-Root Recovery
DJ
07:38aMichael Kors owner Capri estimates 70% plunge in Q1 revenue
RE
07:36aU.S. employers announced more job cuts in June
RE
07:30aFutures retreat as virus surge threatens recovery
RE
07:29aIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : Air Passenger Monthly Analysis - May 2020
PU
07:28aMacy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business
RE
07:28aUK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Will Build the First High-pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station for Long-haul Trucks..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group