OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Tax Certainty Day - 16 September 2019

09/10/2019 | 06:07am EDT

09/10/2019 - Rapid digitalisation of the economy, the emergence of new business models and increased internationalization are increasing pressure on audit practices and driving changes in the international tax rules. Maintaining and enhancing tax certainty brings benefits for taxpayers and tax administrations alike, and will be key for promoting the investment, jobs and growth of the future.

The first OECD Tax Certainty Day will be held on 16 September 2019 in Paris. The event - organised by the OECD Forum on Tax Administration, which brings together 53 advanced and emerging country tax administrations - will provide an opportunity for tax policy makers, tax administrations, business representatives and other stakeholders to take stock of the tax certainty agenda and move towards further improvements in both dispute prevention and dispute resolution.

Austrian Minister of Finance Eduard Müller and French Minister of Public Action and AccountsGérald Darmanin will speak about new co-operative compliance approaches being implemented in their countries. Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, and Will Morris, Chair of the Business at OECD (BIAC) Committee on Taxation and Fiscal Policy, will set out the OECD and business perspectives on this important agenda. These interventions will be open to media.

Launch of the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) Statistics

Improving the effectiveness and timeliness of dispute resolution mechanisms is the aim of the BEPS Action 14 minimum standard and is also part of the wider G20/OECD tax certainty agenda. To monitor compliance, members of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS have committed to report their MAP statistics pursuant to an agreed reporting framework and to publish them on a yearly basis.

The OECD will launch its latest MAP statisticson 16 September at 14h00 (CET), covering 89 jurisdictions and almost all MAP cases worldwide. The statistics contain detailed information on each jurisdiction as well as aggregated global information.

Journalists will be allowed advance access to the statistics, by e-mail and under embargo, on Friday 13 September. In asking to receive the statistics under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures. Requests to receive the statistics by e-mail under embargo should be sent to ctp.communications@oecd.org.

Further details, including the agenda, are available at www.oecd.org/tax/forum-on-tax-administration/events/oecd-tax-certainty-day.htm.

Tax Certainty Day (sessions 1, 2 and 5) will be open to the media. To register or request interviews, journalists should contact Lawrence.Speer@oecd.org (tel. +33 1 45 24 79 70).

The event will also be broadcast live: https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/5829/or/tax_certainty_day.html.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 10:06:04 UTC
