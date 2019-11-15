OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : conference – Building Resilience in Vulnerable Children, 19 November 2019, Paris – open to media

15/11/2019 - Over the past three decades, growing inequalities in OECD countries have exacerbated the challenges faced by society's most vulnerable groups. Children in particular are suffering the consequences.

On World Children's Day, Tuesday 19 November, the OECD is hosting a conference at OECD headquarters to explore the issues around vulnerable children and what countries should do to give every child the same opportunity to succeed in life.

OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurría will open the conference at 09.00, together with OECD Chief of Staff and Sherpa to the G20, Gabriela Ramos, and present the findings of a news OECD report, Changing the Odds for Vulnerable Children: Building Opportunities and Resilience. Other speakers will include Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Prize Peace Winner, and HRH Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands, together with representatives from national and European child policy institutes.

This event will be webcast at https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/5997/or/child_wellbeing_event.html.

Download the agenda

