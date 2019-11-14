OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : to launch new report on collective bargaining and job quality – Monday 18 November 2019

14/11/2019 - The digital transformation, together with globalisation and demographic changes, are re-shaping the world of work and offer new job opportunities but also create challenges for many workers to navigate these deep and rapid changes.

A new OECD report, Negotiating Our Way Up: Collective bargaining in a changing world of work, analyses how collective bargaining and workers' voice can contribute to promote better labour market outcomes, including for people in new forms of employment and business, in order to help workers and companies face the transition and ensure an inclusive and prosperous future of work. It will be published at 11.00 a.m. Paris time on Monday 18 November 2019.

The findings of the report will be presented by Stefano Scarpetta, OECD Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, together with Björn Böhning, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, at the OECD Berlin Centre the same day at 11.00 a.m. (Schumannstraße 10, Berlin). To attend the presentation, journalists should email berlin.centre@oecd.org.

The report, together with country notes for France, Germany, Italy and Sweden, will be available under embargo on Friday 15 November. Requests should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. In asking to receive it under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures.

