OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : to launch new report on collective bargaining and job quality – Monday 18 November 2019

11/14/2019 | 10:25am EST

14/11/2019 - The digital transformation, together with globalisation and demographic changes, are re-shaping the world of work and offer new job opportunities but also create challenges for many workers to navigate these deep and rapid changes.

A new OECD report, Negotiating Our Way Up: Collective bargaining in a changing world of work, analyses how collective bargaining and workers' voice can contribute to promote better labour market outcomes, including for people in new forms of employment and business, in order to help workers and companies face the transition and ensure an inclusive and prosperous future of work. It will be published at 11.00 a.m. Paris time on Monday 18 November 2019.

The findings of the report will be presented by Stefano Scarpetta, OECD Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, together with Björn Böhning, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, at the OECD Berlin Centre the same day at 11.00 a.m. (Schumannstraße 10, Berlin). To attend the presentation, journalists should email berlin.centre@oecd.org.

The report, together with country notes for France, Germany, Italy and Sweden, will be available under embargo on Friday 15 November. Requests should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. In asking to receive it under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures.

The OECD's 'I am the Future of Work' campaign aims to contribute to a positive future of work. Involving workers, students, job seekers, employers, it gathers stories, insights and experiences about the way the world of work is changing, and the risks and opportunities it raises along the way. Join the conversation at http://futureofwork.oecd.org.

For further information on the report, journalists should contact Spencer Wilson (tel. + 33 1 45 24 81 18) in the OECD Media Office (tel. + 33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 15:24:01 UTC
