OECD Upgrades South Korea's Economic Outlook for 2020

08/11/2020 | 02:18am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has upgraded South Korea's outlook this year, listing Asia's fourth-largest economy as one of the most successful member countries in minimizing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

Under a best-case scenario, South Korea's gross domestic product is now forecast to shrink 0.8% in 2020, better than the 1.2% contraction projected in June, the Paris-based research body said in an economic outlook report released Tuesday.

The organization expects South Korea's economy to shrink 2.0% for the year under its worst-case scenario, also better than its earlier projection of 2.5% contraction, the report said.

The revised forecasts for South Korea represent the shallowest recession among the organization's 36 members.

The OECD report singled out South Korea as being among the most-successful countries in the world in limiting the spread of the coronavirus without locking down any city or region, which minimized the economic impact of the pandemic.

South Korea's government has appropriately responded to the crisis by providing additional fiscal support and other pandemic relief packages, the report said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

