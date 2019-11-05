Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OECD-led tax reforms could cost Swiss more than $5 billion - president

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:35am EST
Swiss President Maurer waits for a news conference after the Swiss Global Digital Summit in Geneva

ZURICH (Reuters) - Corporate tax reforms proposed by the OECD to give governments more power to tax big multinationals could cost global hub Switzerland more than 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.06 billion) in lost revenue, President Ueli Maurer said.

He told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper in an interview that fighting the plan was likely a lost cause at this stage, but Switzerland and allies would do what they could to limit the looming damage.

Under an overhaul of decades-old rules unveiled last month by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, states can go after multinationals like Google, Apple and Facebook doing business in their countries.

That poses a danger to Switzerland, whose low taxes and political stability attract thousands of multinationals despite a shake-up approved by voters this year that makes the country less of an international pariah.

"It is certain that Switzerland is facing large lost tax revenues," Maurer, who is also finance minister, said in the interview printed on Tuesday. "We first said they would be between 0.5 and 5 billion francs, but it could be even more."

He said international efforts by big countries to harmonise tax rates were worrying for Switzerland. "The exercise probably can't be blocked any more, so we, along with like-minded countries, are trying to limit the damage."

In Europe these included Luxembourg, Ireland and Sweden. New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also in this camp, he said.

Negotiations on the new tax regime are under way, with the aim to put an outline agreement in January to the 134 countries that have signed up for the reform.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.36% 1289.61 Delayed Quote.23.41%
APPLE INC. 0.66% 257.5 Delayed Quote.62.18%
FACEBOOK 0.57% 194.72 Delayed Quote.48.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aPFM AAA PROGRAM : Effective support for public finance management reform in Vietnam
PU
04:15aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.00 a barrel Monday, 4 November 2019
PU
03:58aSenegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round
RE
03:54aHong Kong's new crypto funds struggle to clear licensing hurdles
RE
03:46aEuro zone slowdown doesn't mean recession - ESM's Regling
RE
03:44aOPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view
RE
03:42aJeweller Pandora's sales warning leads Europe lower
RE
03:37aChina presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal
RE
03:35aOECD-led tax reforms could cost Swiss more than $5 billion - president
RE
03:31aChina presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : reports 3.9% rise in sales, names Esperdy chairman
5Oil edges lower after gains driven by trade optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group