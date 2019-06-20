19/06/2019 - The OECD will present the latest data on agricultural support and information on farm policy developments for major producers worldwide at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Thursday, 27 June 2019, from 14:00 - 15:00 local time.

OECD to launch Agricultural Policies: Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 on 27 June 2019

at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva during the WTO Agriculture Symposium

Agricultural Policies: Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 covers all OECD members as well as non-OECD EU member states and 12 emerging and developing economies (Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine and Viet Nam). The 53 countries covered by the report account for almost three-quarters of global agricultural output. Argentina and India are included for the first time.

The report provides up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture along with individual chapters on agricultural policy developments in all countries covered. It will be presented by OECD Director for Trade and Agriculture Ken Ash and OECD Senior Agricultural Policy Analyst Martin von Lampe, with remarks by Australian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO Frances Lisson.

