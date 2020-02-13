OECD to launch new report on global corporate debt and risks – Tuesday 18 February 2020

12/02/2020 - Corporate bond markets have become a major source of financing for non-financial companies. A new OECD report, Corporate Bond Market Trends, Emerging Risks and Monetary Policy, analyses recent developments and emerging risks in corporate bond issuance. Covering both advanced economies and emerging markets, the report provides new data showing that, in comparison to previous credit cycles, today's stock of outstanding corporate bonds has lower overall credit quality, higher payback requirements, longer maturities and inferior investor protection.

