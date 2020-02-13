Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OECD to launch new report on global corporate debt and risks – Tuesday 18 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

12/02/2020 - Corporate bond markets have become a major source of financing for non-financial companies. A new OECD report, Corporate Bond Market Trends, Emerging Risks and Monetary Policy, analyses recent developments and emerging risks in corporate bond issuance. Covering both advanced economies and emerging markets, the report provides new data showing that, in comparison to previous credit cycles, today's stock of outstanding corporate bonds has lower overall credit quality, higher payback requirements, longer maturities and inferior investor protection.

The report will be released at 11.00 Paris time/10.00 GMT on Tuesday 18 February 2020.

Requests to receive the report under embargo by e-mail ahead of release time should be sent to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions. The report will be sent under embargo on Monday 17 February.

For more information, journalists should contact Spencer Wilson of the OECD's Media Office (tel. + 33 1 45 24 81 18).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :1) Change to Half Yearly Disclosure of Financial Results and 2) Change in Financial Year End
PU
06:26aBRILLIANT CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on the Group's Business Operations due to Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia
PU
06:26aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PU
06:26aEMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:21aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Commencement of Phase III Clinical Trial in the PRC for Self-Developed Innovative Patented Drug "Anaprazole Sodium" and Inclusion of "Huineng" into the National Reimbursement Drug List
PU
06:21aWABERER INTERNATIONAL : Directorate change
PU
06:21aLEVI STRAUSS : FormSC 13G
PU
06:21aBAIC MOTOR : Connected transaction in relation to the capital increase to baic finance co.
PU
06:21aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Industry Solutions from Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) Hemp and Cannabis Powders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
2SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
3CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
4GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group